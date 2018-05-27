Alex Ovechkin Jokes Vladimir Putin Wished Him Luck Ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 27: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals answers questions during Media Day for the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin is set to compete in his first-ever Stanley Cup final, but despite some possible nerves, he still has his sense of humor.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday, the Washington Capitals star deadpanned that he had received some well wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin:

After a brief silence from the audience, Ovechkin clarified that he was joking.

The Russian has stood in support of Putin in the past, but this was apparently just a little humor at the expense of the local media.

Washington is going for its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning with Game 1 on Monday.

