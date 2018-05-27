Alex Ovechkin Jokes Vladimir Putin Wished Him Luck Ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Alex Ovechkin Jokes Vladimir Putin Wished Him Luck Ahead of Stanley Cup FinalMay 28, 2018
Alex Ovechkin is set to compete in his first-ever Stanley Cup final, but despite some possible nerves, he still has his sense of humor.
Speaking at a press conference Sunday, the Washington Capitals star deadpanned that he had received some well wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin:
Scott Abraham @ScottABC7
WATCH - "Well you know Putin called me and wished me luck" Alex Ovechkin steals the show at Media Day...delivering the biggest laugh of the day! @ABC7News @KgriggsPhoto @ABC7Erin https://t.co/OmqvAcFBSb
After a brief silence from the audience, Ovechkin clarified that he was joking.
The Russian has stood in support of Putin in the past, but this was apparently just a little humor at the expense of the local media.
Washington is going for its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning with Game 1 on Monday.
Ovechkin Jokes Putin Wished Him Luck Ahead of Stanley Cup Final