2018 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and Projections for Top Prospects

The Cleveland Cavaliers clinched their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference title on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors look like they are about to join the Cavs for their fourth consecutive NBA Finals matchup.

Per OddsShark, the Dubs are six-point favorites on Monday against the Houston Rockets, who may be without point guard Chris Paul for their second consecutive game, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Without Paul, a Cavs-Warriors showdown seems likely yet again, meaning that 28 other teams have to figure out more plans through the draft, free agency and trades to prevent a Cleveland-Golden State meeting for a fifth consecutive year in 2019.

As far as the draft goes, that will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here's a look at a mock draft, as well as three of the best potential fits in the top 10.

NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Arizona C Deandre Ayton



2. Sacramento Kings: Duke F Marvin Bagley III



3. Atlanta Hawks: Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Real Madrid G Luka Doncic

5. Dallas Mavericks: Texas C Mohamed Bamba

6. Orlando Magic: Missouri F Michael Porter Jr.

7. Chicago Bulls: Duke F Wendell Carter

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets and Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

9. New York Knicks: Alabama G Collin Sexton

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers and Suns): Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

11. Charlotte Hornets: Michigan State F Miles Bridges

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Texas A&M F Robert Williams



13. Los Angeles Clippers: Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

14. Denver Nuggets: Kentucky F Kevin Knox

15. Washington Wizards: Chalmette High School C Mitchell Robinson



16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): UCLA G Aaron Holiday



17. Milwaukee Bucks: Texas Tech G Zhaire Smith

18. San Antonio Spurs: Miami G Lonnie Walker



19. Atlanta Hawks: Cedevita Zagreb F Dzanan Musa

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Creighton G Khyri Thomas



21. Utah Jazz: Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop



22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Boise State G Chandler Hutchison



23. Indiana Pacers: IMG G Anfernee Simons



24. Portland Trail Blazers: Cincinnati F Jacob Evans



25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): Villanova G Jalen Brunson



26. Philadelphia 76ers: Duke G Gary Trent Jr.

27. Boston Celtics: Missouri C Jontay Porter

28. Golden State Warriors: Tulane G/F Melvin Frazier



29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Villanova G Donte DiVincenzo

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Boston College G Jerome Robinson

Dallas Mavericks: Texas C Mohamed Bamba

The Dallas Mavericks finished second-last in the league in blocked shots per game with just 3.8 per night. They also had a -4.5 rebounding differential, which was last in the NBA.



Given those stats, plus the fact that the team will soon need to find a frontcourt successor for future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, a big man seems like the best bet.

Enter Texas center Mohamed Bamba, whose 7'10" wingspan measured as the longest at the NBA Draft Combine. Bamba blocked 3.7 shots per game for the Longhorns last year, in addition to grabbing 10.5 rebounds on average.

The issue the Mavs have right now is that their younger big men aren't particularly long. Dwight Powell is 6'10" with a seven-foot wingspan, while Maxi Kleber has a 6'11" wingspan and spends much of his time on the perimeter on offense. Both are solid players to have in the rotation, but they may be best suited coming off the bench.

Ultimately, the Mavs needs some bigger and longer athletes down low to help combat those aforementioned rebounding and shot-blocking trends, which is where Bamba comes into play. He can immediately come in and provide rebounding and shot-blocking help. His offensive skillset needs to develop, but if it does, Bamba could end up being one of the best bigs in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets and Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

LeBron James is scoring 33.6 percent of his team's points per game during the playoffs (34.0 of the team's 101.2 per night to be exact). No other player is averaging 14 or more points per game, and only two (James and Kevin Love) are posting double-digit scoring figures per night.

Looking ahead toward next year, James can opt out of his deal and become a free agent. Regardless of whether he stays or goes, the team needs someone who can come in and immediately provide scoring help, either to supplement James' efforts or to help lead the team in that area should he leave.

At No. 8, their best best might be Oklahoma guard Trae Young, who averaged 27.4 points per game in his lone season in school. He dropped 39 or more points five times last season, including 48 against Oklahoma State.

Young didn't have the most efficient year with the Sooners, making just 42.2 percent of his field goals, but in fairness, a lot was put on his shoulders right away, which is a tough burden for a freshman.

Young and James could form an excellent partnership. Young could take much of the scoring and ball-handling burden off James' hands as he enters his 16th season, while James will certainly help Young find more open looks on the next level. No. 8 seems like Young's floor in this draft, but the question is whether another team takes him beforehand.

Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers and Suns): Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

A look at the Philadelphia 76ers' depth chart reveals that the team might need to fill some significant gaps in the rotation for next year. Four members of their playoff rotation (shooting guard J.J. Redick, power forward Eryan Ilyasova, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and big man Amir Johnson) are not under contract with the team for next year.

The problem is that three of those four players (everyone minus Johnson) are three-point shooters, so the 76ers are going to have to recoup some of those efforts. Perhaps some of that group is re-signed in the offseason, but the team may be best served looking towards the draft for more outside shooting help.

Villanova wing Mikal Bridges should certainly be up to the task. A two-time NCAA national champion, Bridges made 43.5 percent of his three-pointers last year in addition to posting 17.7 points per game. As an added bonus, Bridges is an excellent defender thanks in part due his 6'9½" frame.

Like Young and the Cavaliers above, it's hard seeing Bridges fall below the top 10, and it's certainly possible for a team above the 76ers to take Bridges before Philadelphia gets the chance. But Bridges and the 76ers seem like an excellent fit at first glance.