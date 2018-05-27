Dwyane Wade Shares Instagram Video Hanging out with Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is enjoying his offseason. The 12-time All-Star spent Sunday in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix.

Wade shared an Instagram story (h/t For The Win's Alysha Tsuji) in which he showed love to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:

Whatever advice Wade may have given Hamilton didn't work, as the four-time Formula One champion finished third in the race.

At least Wade and former Heat teammate Chris Bosh got a chance to celebrate with Hamilton in 2016, when he captured the Monaco Grand Prix checkered flag.