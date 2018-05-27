Dwyane Wade Shares Instagram Video Hanging out with Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles as he warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Miami. Wade was traded back to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is enjoying his offseason. The 12-time All-Star spent Sunday in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. 

Wade shared an Instagram story (h/t For The Win's Alysha Tsuji) in which he showed love to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:

Whatever advice Wade may have given Hamilton didn't work, as the four-time Formula One champion finished third in the race.

At least Wade and former Heat teammate Chris Bosh got a chance to celebrate with Hamilton in 2016, when he captured the Monaco Grand Prix checkered flag.

