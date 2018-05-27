Lil Jon to Hold Free Concert Before Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final

Paul A. Hebert/Associated Press

NHL fans will be partying from the window to the wall prior to Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

According to NHL.com, rapper Lil Jon will headline a free concert outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. PT, two hours before the puck drops. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the concert, and some of it will be broadcast on NBC for those watching at home.

On the ice, Vegas is looking to complete its incredible inaugural season as champions, while Washington is searching for its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. This year marks the first time the Capitals made it out of the second round since 1998, when they lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Detroit Red Wings.