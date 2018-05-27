NASCAR at Charlotte 2018 Results: Kyle Busch Picks Up Easy Win at Coca-Cola 600

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kyle Busch won the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 in dominant fashion Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Busch led 377 of the 400 laps, giving him his first victory at Charlotte in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has now won at every track on the circuit as well.

Here are the top 10 finishers, with the full results available on NASCAR's official site:

Coca-Cola 600 Leaderboard

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Jimmie Johnson

6. Jamie McMurray

7. Kyle Larson

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Despite what was a comfortable win, Busch's wife Samantha remained nervous watching the race unfold:

Others were less convinced Martin Truex Jr. was going to catch Busch and take the lead:

Truex crossed the finish line 3.823 seconds behind Busch. Nearly 10 seconds separated Truex from Denny Hamlin (13.598 seconds) in third place, illustrating Busch's dominance. Only nine of the 40 drivers finished on the lead lap.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in the Cup Series (600 miles), something that makes it even harder for one driver to control the proceedings in the way Busch did.

In last year's race, 10 drivers led at least one lap, and Truex's 233 laps led were the most of anybody. Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano were the only other drivers aside from Busch to sit in first place Sunday night.

It was a complete performance from both Busch and everybody on his team. He drove a mistake-free race, and his crew never made a single misstep on pit road. Truex and Keselowski had an opening to try to pass Busch when they headed for pit road with 48 laps to go. Busch's pit crew got him out well in front of the field.

With Busch atop the leaderboard for almost the entire night, drama was in short supply at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney had a scary moment in the third stage when his car caught fire. Flames began pouring out of the back of the No. 12 car, and the fire extended to the front wheel well and undercarriage:

Blaney brought the vehicle to a stop and exited without suffering any major injuries before track workers arrived to put out the blaze. He wound up in 36th place after completing 278 laps.

Kevin Harvick has won more races (five) than any other driver in 2018, but he had a Sunday to forget. On the 83rd lap of the race, Harvick blew his left front tire and slammed into the outside wall. The damage to the right side of the No. 4 car was serious enough to knock Harvick out for the rest of the race, and he finished in last place:

Since he has already qualified for the playoffs, Harvick has little reason to be too downtrodden after the Coca-Cola 600. He'll only hope Sunday isn't an omen his luck is about to turn around following his blistering start to the year.

The Cup Series now moves to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Pocono 400 on June 3. Blaney enters as the defending champion.