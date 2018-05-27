Chris Paul Hasn't Tested Hamstring Injury; Game-Time Decision for Game 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Chris Paul missed Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals with a hamstring injury, but Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni isn't ready to rule him out for Monday's Game 7 just yet.

"I think it's a game-time decision. Probably doubtful, however they list it, or questionable," D'Antoni said Sunday, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "They will eventually test it and see if there's any possibility whatsoever."

This came after noting the guard's recovery is "going good," per MacMahon. "We'll just have to play it by ear."

However, Paul is yet to test his hamstring since the injury.

"Doctors will check him out tomorrow and see how far along he's gotten," the coach added, per Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported the low chance of the point guard playing Game 7, with a source saying it's "less likely than likely, but working every angle to try."

Paul initially picked up the injury in the Game 5 on Thursday while scoring a team-high 20 points in a key win over the Warriors. After averaging 18.6 points per game during the regular season, the superstar is averaging 21.1 PPG so far in the postseason.

Unfortunately, Houston struggled without him in Game 6, losing 115-86 as Golden State evened the series.

With James Harden in a cold streak—37.9 field-goal percentage in the last four games and 22.0 percent from three-point range—Paul's absence was even more notable. Missing another game could be devastating for the No. 1 seed's chances of winning the series.

According to OddsShark, the Rockets are six-point underdogs in Game 7.