Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney Listed as Questionable for Warriors vs. Rockets

Ben Margot/Associated Press

It appears as if the chances the Golden State Warriors have the entire Hamptons 5 lineup for Monday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals are not good.

The Warriors announced Andre Iguodala is questionable with the left lateral leg contusion that kept him out of the last three contests, two of which were Houston Rockets victories.

95.7 The Game shared Kerr's update on Iguodala's injury:

Kevon Looney—who started for Iguodala in all three of those games—is listed as questionable with a sore left toe.

However, Kerr had "no idea" Looney was listed as questionable and doesn't seem to think the toe injury will keep him out, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

It appeared as if Golden State was headed toward elimination without Iguodala as a steadying force during Saturday's Game 6 when it fell behind 39-22 after a quarter. However, the Splash Brothers found their strokes, as Klay Thompson (35 points) and Stephen Curry (29 points) picked up the offensive slack while the Warriors defense locked things down on the other end.

Still, playing Game 7 on the road without Iguodala, and possibly a hobbled Looney, would represent a huge blow to the Warriors' depth.

Golden State received a grand total of four points from its bench last time it was in Toyota Center during its Game 5 loss, and one of those bench players would have to step into a starting role if Iguodala and Looney are both out for Monday's contest.

While Iguodala is often overshadowed on a team with four All-Stars in the starting lineup, he has been a critical cog in these playoffs with averages of 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has improved his three-point shooting from 28.2 percent in the regular season to 35.5 percent.

He is also an impressive defender who is versatile enough to stop guards and forwards and would give Golden State another option to throw at James Harden.

Even if the Warriors are without Iguodala and/or Looney, Houston won't feel sorry for them considering Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported a source said Chris Paul is "less likely than likely" to play in Game 7.