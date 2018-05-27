LeBron James' Game 7 Over/Under of 38 Points Believed to Be Highest in History

Expectations for LeBron James have never been higher as he heads into Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

According to Doug Kezirian of ESPN, the Cavaliers star has an over-under of 38 points for the upcoming game against the Celtics. Kezirian also noted this number is the highest of any NBA player ever.

James has been as good as ever this postseason, leading all players with 33.9 points per game. He has scored 40 points in seven different games in the playoffs so far, including 46 in a Game 6 win over Boston.

Perhaps most impressively, his efficiency remains high, as he is shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

The 33-year-old has also proved in the past his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most:

In addition to James' talent, another important factor in the betting line is the lack of options around him. The Cavaliers announced Kevin Love is out because of concussion symptoms, so no one else on the roster will likely take too many shots Sunday.

James took 21 more attempts than anyone else on the team in Game 6 on Friday, and Game 7 could finish with a similar breakdown.

The question is whether the future Hall of Famer can live up to the lofty expectations—and lead his team to the NBA Finals once again.

