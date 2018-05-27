Antonio Brown: Send the Invoice to Christopher Johnson After Kneeling on IG

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is either showing his appreciation for New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson or taking advantage of a rival's goodwill.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the receiver showed an image of himself kneeling along with a message for Johnson.

"Send the invoice to Christopher Johnson #JetsChairman #Respect #TakeAkneeOnIG #TagMe," his caption read.

Following the league's new national anthem policy, Johnson said he would take on any fines from the league himself for players on his team.

"If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players," he said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. ... If the team gets fined, that's just something I'll have to bear."

Brown has not kneeled during the national anthem to this point but reportedly wanted to early last season, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

In the meantime, it appears he will use social media to continue his form of protest.