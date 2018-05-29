Argentina vs. Haiti: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Argentina continue their FIFA 2018 World Cup preparations with a friendly against Haiti at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Jorge Sampaoli's side had been scheduled to face Nicaragua but the game was called off due to safety concerns and the team will face Haiti instead.

Here is how you can watch the game.

Date: Tuesday, May 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Wednesday, May 30)



TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)



Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Sampaoli must decide on a new goalkeeper

Argentina's World Cup preparations have been disrupted by injury to goalkeeper Sergio Romero who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee problem:

Romero may only be Manchester United's back-up goalkeeper but he's first choice for Argentina and his absence will be a big blow.

Sampaoli has options and must decide between River Plate's Franco Armani and Chelsea's Willy Caballero for the role.

Football writer Tim Vickery expects Armani to get the nod:

Whoever comes in could be set for a busy tournament. Argentina have been drawn in one of the toughest groups and will play Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia in Russia.

All eyes on Messi ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi has enjoyed another superb season as he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona. He also finished the campaign with more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues:

The Argentine is widely considered to be the greatest player in the world, and he will face huge pressure to help inspire Argentina to World Cup victory in Russia.

There's no doubting Messi's quality, or the strength of Argentina's squad, but the team struggled through qualifying and Sampaoli must find a way to get the balance of the team right.

Messi is likely to be used sparingly in the friendlies, but if he is unleashed against Haiti it would be a massive surprise if he did not find the back of the net.