Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid Fans After Comment on Future: See You Next Year

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IMay 27, 2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to supporters as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match, at the Cibeles square in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo told supporters "thanks everyone, see you next year" on Sunday as the team celebrated their UEFA Champions League 2018 triumph on the city's streets.

Ronaldo had hinted he could be about to leave the club after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday. After the game he said "it's been great being at Real Madrid," per AS.

However, he appeared to backtrack on that statement on Sunday as the team enjoyed a victory parade through Madrid to show off their trophy, per Elena Munoz at AS.

Ronaldo won the Champions League for the fifth time in his career on Saturday, but on a night of celebration, his post-match comments came as a surprise.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC showed how he had more to say after the teams had left the pitch:

Saturday's victory means Ronaldo is the first player to win the Champions League five times. He also said "perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League," per BBC Sport.

His comments did not go down well in the Real Madrid dressing room and upset his team-mates, according to Sport.

Manager Zinedine Zidane gave his opinion on Ronaldo after the match, as shown by Goal:

Captain Sergio Ramos said that his team-mate "must clarify" his comments, per Marca

Journalist Jason Pettigrove felt Ronaldo was after a new contract:

Robbie Dunne at AS highlighted the lack of options available to Ronaldo:

Ronaldo's comments were poorly timed and did cast a shadow over Real Madrid's celebrations. The forward had a quiet game against Liverpool yet still managed to ensure the post-match walk was all about him.

The situation is similar to summer 2017, when Ronaldo reportedly told his Portugal team-mates he wanted to leave, per A Bola (h/t Samuel Lovett at The Independent).

Ronaldo stayed at Real Madrid and appeared to be happy until Saturday's outburst. His subsequent comments suggest he may have spoken hastily, and it would be a surprise if he were to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Related

    UEFA Announce UCL Squad of the Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UEFA Announce UCL Squad of the Season

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Inter Admit They Can't Stop Icardi Leaving for a Big Club

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Admit They Can't Stop Icardi Leaving for a Big Club

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Salah Out 2 Weeks, Says Egypt Sports Minister

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Salah Out 2 Weeks, Says Egypt Sports Minister

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Here Are All Champions League-Winning Real Madrid Kits

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Here Are All Champions League-Winning Real Madrid Kits

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines