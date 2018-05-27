Clayton Kershaw to Rejoin Dodgers' Rotation on Thursday After Biceps Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw would rejoin the rotation and start Thursday, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Kerhsaw 30, made his last start May 1 and has since been on the disabled list since with biceps tendinitis.

The seven-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 National League MVP has gone 1-4 this season with a 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings.

He threw a four-inning simulated game Saturday and won't require a rehab start in the minor leagues.

"I don't really have a number (of pitches), but I think he's fine to go deep (Thursday) depending on how he's throwing," Roberts said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

"I'm happy for Clayton, just feeling healthy," he added, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. "Performing is one thing but if he feels healthy and strong, we'll bet on the performance. As we're playing better baseball, to add him to the mix is a really good thing for all of us."

Kershaw has been both the best starting pitcher in baseball and a workhorse for the Dodgers in his career, reaching 170 or more innings in eight of his first 10 seasons. Keeping him healthy is key for the 23-28 Dodgers, who are trying to fight their way back into contention.

Despite their slow start, the Dodgers remain just 3.5 games back of the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies. The return of Kershaw will be expected to help them close the gap.