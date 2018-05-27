Indy 500 Results 2018: Will Power Wins Storied Race for 1st Time in Career

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Will Power is a former IndyCar champion. He's one of the most decorated drivers of his generation. His street course brilliance ranks among the all-time greats.

But he'd never tamed the Indianapolis 500—until Sunday.

Power dominated the field in IndyCar's premier race, earning his first Indianapolis 500 win. He was more than three seconds ahead of the second-place Ed Carpenter, and the third-place Scott Dixon was the only other driver within five seconds.

The win marked Power's 30th on the IndyCar circuit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

