Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mo Salah Top 2018 UCL Squad of the Season

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

UEFA released their 18-man strong Champions League Squad of the Season on Sunday, headlined by forwards Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Tournament winners Real were predictably well-represented, with Keylor Navas, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo all in the squad. James Rodriguez, on loan at Bayern Munich, also made the list

Here is a look at the full team:

Runners-up Liverpool have just three players in the squad, with Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk joining Salah. Bayern Munich (Joshua Kimmich and Rodriguez) and AS Roma (Alisson Becker and Edin Dzeko) each had two players, and the rest of the squad came from teams who didn't make the quarter-finals.

For Barcelona fans, the lack of representation will sting, as Los Blancos greatly outnumber the Catalans, who have just one player. So do Juventus (Giorgio Chiellini) and Manchester City (Kevin De Bruyne).

None of the players who made the squad got on the scoresheet during Saturday's final, which was won by Real. Gareth Bale stole the show with a brace, although Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius played as big a role, with two howlers that cost his team. Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane scored the other goals.

Mane is one of several players who perhaps should have made the team. Andrew Robertson would have been deserving if he had made more appearances, but he was pivotal in the knockout stages. James Milner was also crucial in the Reds' run to the final.

