Le'Veon Bell Calls out Critics of Contract Demands in Rap Song 'Target'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took to the mic to address his critics, releasing a rap song Saturday, "Target," to vent his feelings regarding his offseason contract stalemate with the Steelers.

According to ESPN.com, Bell "references ... being tagged, the way his critics have turned on him during his contract dispute, people saying he's out of shape by skipping team workouts, and his drug suspensions."

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell in March for the second year in a row. Should he sign the one-year tender, he'll earn over $14.5 million.

Bell has sat out offseason preparations in hopes of receiving a long-term extension. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the three-time Pro Bowler is looking to get a contract that averages $17 million annually.

Aside from Bell's franchise tag, Devonta Freeman has the highest average annual salary ($8.3 million) at the running back position, per Spotrac.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed a contract extension last offseason, said he isn't worried about Bell being ready for the 2018 season but that Bell might help his case if he returned to the team:

Bell outlined his plans in March during a live chat on Instagram.

"Honestly, no, I'm not going to sit out," he said, per the Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter. "I'm going to be in the facility Week 1. It's going to be a rerun of last year. I'm not going to [training] camp. I'm not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that."

Last year, Bell reported to the team Sept. 1, nine days before the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 21-18 in Week 1.