Phil Hughes Traded to Padres from Twins for 74th Pick in 2018 MLB Draft, More

The San Diego Padres announced Sunday the trade of catcher Janigson Villalobos to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Phil Hughes, the 74th pick in the 2018 MLB draft and cash considerations, according to MLB.com.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com and Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press provided more context on the deal:

Hughes, 31, has struggled in 2018, making seven appearances, including two starts, and accumulating a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 12 innings. He has yet to be credited with a decision.

After a strong 2014 in which he went 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 209.2 innings, Hughes steadily declined, starting just 20 games over the 2016-17 seasons.

As Aaron Gleeman of Baseball Prospectus noted, "In cutting him loose, the Twins are eating more than $22 million in money misguidedly handed out by Terry Ryan."

Gleeman added that Hughes' solid 2014 campaign marked "the first year of a three-year, $24 million deal. Terry Ryan immediately tacked on three more years and $42 million for no real reason. You know the rest."

Villalobos, 21, has not played this season, per La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune. In 27 Arizona League games last year, he hit .275 with 12 runs and 18 RBI. He also made 34 appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, hitting .234 with a homer and 17 RBI.