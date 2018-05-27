Phil Hughes Traded to Padres from Twins for 74th Pick in 2018 MLB Draft, More

Phil Hughes Traded to Padres from Twins for 74th Pick in 2018 MLB Draft, MoreMay 27, 2018
The San Diego Padres announced Sunday the trade of catcher Janigson Villalobos to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Phil Hughes, the 74th pick in the 2018 MLB draft and cash considerations, according to MLB.com.
AJ Cassavell of MLB.com and Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press provided more context on the deal:
AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell
The Padres have traded for righty reliever Phil Hughes, who was designated for assignment by the Twins. Sounds like Minnesota will eat the rest of his '18 salary and a little over half his '19 salary, which is $13.2 million. Padres also acquire the No. 74 Draft pick.
AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell
The Padres lost their second rounder when they signed Eric Hosmer. Now they have the Twins comp B pick to virtually offset it. That's the sticking point of this deal. After that, it was negotiations over the dollar amounts.
Mike Berardino @MikeBerardino
#mntwins have traded Phil Hughes, cash and 74th overall pick ($812,200 slot value) to #Padres for 21-year-old Venezuelan catcher Janigson Villalobos. #mntwins now have $5,933,000 to spend in first 10 rounds of June draft (5th lowest total).
Hughes, 31, has struggled in 2018, making seven appearances, including two starts, and accumulating a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 12 innings. He has yet to be credited with a decision.
After a strong 2014 in which he went 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 209.2 innings, Hughes steadily declined, starting just 20 games over the 2016-17 seasons.
As Aaron Gleeman of Baseball Prospectus noted, "In cutting him loose, the Twins are eating more than $22 million in money misguidedly handed out by Terry Ryan."
Gleeman added that Hughes' solid 2014 campaign marked "the first year of a three-year, $24 million deal. Terry Ryan immediately tacked on three more years and $42 million for no real reason. You know the rest."
Villalobos, 21, has not played this season, per La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune. In 27 Arizona League games last year, he hit .275 with 12 runs and 18 RBI. He also made 34 appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, hitting .234 with a homer and 17 RBI.
