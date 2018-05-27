IPL 2018: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages and More After T20 Final

ALEXANDER JOE/Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson secured the Orange Cap during Sunday's Indian Premier League final, but he was unable to guide his team (178/6) to the title, as Chennai Super Kings (181/2) won by eight wickets (with nine balls remaining).

Shane Watson powered Chennai's knock with an unbeaten century, positioning himself inside the top five run scorers for this year's tournament in the process.

Per Cricbuzz, Watson made history on Sunday:

Andrew Tye of Kings XI Punjab won the Purple Cap, with Hyderbad's Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul completing the top three.

Here's a look at the top statistical producers for this year's tournament. For the full stats, click here.

Batting (Player, Team, Runs Scored, Average)

1. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers, 735, 52.50

2. Rishabh Pant, Daredevils, 684, 52.61

3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI, 659, 54.91

4. Ambati Rayudu, Super Kings, 602, 43.07

5. Shane Watson, Super Kings, 555, 39.64

Bowling (Player, Team, Wickets, Runs)

1. Andrew Tye, Kings XI, 24, 448

2. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers, 21, 459

3. Siddarth Kaul, Sunrisers, 21, 547

4. Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers, 20, 418

5. Trent Boult, Daredevils, 18, 466

Williamson led Hyderabad in runs scored in the final, scoring 47 from 36 in their innings. Sunrisers had a solid―if unspectacular―knock, and early on in the chase, their score of 178/6 seemed to be more than enough to secure the title.

Chennai's chase started very poorly, as the run rate was just 3.33 after three overs and barely climbed in the overs that followed. By the end of eight, the required run rate was still in double digits.

As shared by ESPNCricinfo, even Watson couldn't get things going early―which made what happened in the second half of the innings all the more remarkable:

The 13th over proved to be the difference maker, as Chennai scored 27 to push the required run rate all the way down to 6.85. With 14 more runs scored in the next over, the chase became a walk in the park.

Hyderabad's vaunted group of bowlers let the team down in a big way―Khan and Kaul finished tied for second place in the Purple Cap race, but neither took even a single wicket in a combined seven overs.

Khan did give up just 24 runs in four, for an economy rate of 6.00, and the great Bhuvneshwar Kumar did even better, giving up 17 in four. But with Watson in such great form, Hyderabad desperately needed wickets―most of all his―and it just didn't happen for the team.

Kumar started his outing with 10 consecutive dot balls, a reminder of his special talent. The two-time Purple Cap winner fell well short of the expectations in terms of wickets this year, however, failing to crack double-digits for the first time since 2012.