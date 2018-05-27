Twitter Honors Danica Patrick After Final Race of Historic Career

Twitter Honors Danica Patrick After Final Race of Historic CareerMay 27, 2018
Danica Patrick's racing career came to an end on Sunday at the Indianapolis 500, but there was no storybook ending. Instead, Patrick crashed just 67 laps into the race and was unable to finish, ending her final Indy 500 on a sour note.
espnW @espnW
Danica Patrick's last race ended with a crash at the Indy 500. https://t.co/zFlcoqi4hE https://t.co/kUDfqHFET2
Tricia Whitaker @TriciaWhitaker
Disappointing for Danica Patrick as she crashes into the wall and her day is over. Was by her pit, her parents immediately head back to her garage to meet https://t.co/OnQPKqrYCh
Nate Ryan @nateryan
The last two races of @DanicaPatrick's racing career will end with crashes in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. #nascar #indycar
After the crash, Twitter responded by putting her career in perspective:
Jeff Ostach @JeffOstach
#Indy500 I really wanted Danica Patrick to finish her career as a winner of the “greatest spectacle in racing.” The track itself said “No way.” Greatest female driver ever at the Indianapolis 500. 👍🇺🇸
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
Danica Patrick finishes her #Indy500 career with 6 top-10 finishes in 8 starts, including the highest ever (3rd) by a female driver. 2005: 4th 2006: 8th 2007: 8th 2008: 22nd 2009: 3rd 2010: 6th 2011: 10th 2018: 30th
Steven Blakesley @StevenBlakesley
What a shame for Danica Patrick's racing career to end in the wall. Regardless of what you think of her, her influence for girls in the sport was enormous & the pressure immense. Thank you for breaking barriers!
Jamie Little @JamieLittleTV
Not the way @DanicaPatrick envisioned ending her career. She’s done so much for racing on a grand scale, reached so many beyond our sport. As a woman and broadcaster I thank her and wish her well.
Indeed, the prevailing feeling on the day was gratitude:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr
I started watching @DanicaPatrick compete back when she ran in the Atlantic Championship Series. Lots of fun to follow her whole career. Everyone @JRMotorsports appreciates all she did to help grow our company. Thank you Danica.
Sebastián Saavedra @sebsaavedra
Thank you @DanicaPatrick for what you did to represent this beautiful sport. You shall be missed on track!
Chicagoland Speedway @ChicagolndSpdwy
With her final laps in the books, we simply say, thank you @DanicaPatrick. https://t.co/Zpw6E3uqNB
ISM Raceway @ISMRaceway
Thanks for all you’ve done for motorsports, @DanicaPatrick. 💚 Her racing is done following the #Indy500 crash. https://t.co/mazhOeRmy3
"Today was really disappointing for what he were hoping for. ... I wish I would have finished stronger," Patrick said after the race, per ESPN.com. "I've had a lot of good fortune here and had some here this month. Obviously just didn't finish the way we wanted."
