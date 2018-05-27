Twitter Honors Danica Patrick After Final Race of Historic Career

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

Danica Patrick waves as she's introduced before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Danica Patrick's racing career came to an end on Sunday at the Indianapolis 500, but there was no storybook ending. Instead, Patrick crashed just 67 laps into the race and was unable to finish, ending her final Indy 500 on a sour note.

After the crash, Twitter responded by putting her career in perspective:

Indeed, the prevailing feeling on the day was gratitude:

"Today was really disappointing for what he were hoping for. ... I wish I would have finished stronger," Patrick said after the race, per ESPN.com. "I've had a lot of good fortune here and had some here this month. Obviously just didn't finish the way we wanted."

