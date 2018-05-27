Mookie Betts Scratched vs. Braves with Injury Described as Left Side Tightness

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 22: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 22, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox ruled out right fielder Mookie Betts for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left side tightness, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reported.

Blake Swihart filled in for Betts, playing left field, and Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. moved to center and right field, respectively. It's Swihart's first start in left this season.

Betts suffered a right shoulder contusion in the Red Sox's 6-1 win over the Texas Rangers on May 6 but didn't miss any time. Swihart replaced him on that occasion as well.

The two-time All-Star is enjoying a career year in 2018. His .359 batting average, .750 slugging percentage and 17 home runs are either tied for first or the best in MLB. Betts' 4.1 WAR is second to Mike Trout (4.4) among all position players as well, per FanGraphs.

Betts is a big reason the Red Sox own the best record (36-16) in baseball. Boston has gotten solid contributions from Benintendi and J.D. Martinez as well, but Betts is by far the one player the team can least afford to lose.

