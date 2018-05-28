Stanley Cup Final 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights TV, Game 1 Live Stream

Stanley Cup Final 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights TV, Game 1 Live StreamMay 28, 2018
By the time the 2018 Stanley Cup final concludes, there will be a first-time owner of hockey's prestigious trophy.
The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights begin the championship series Monday at T-Mobile Arena following an extended layoff on both sides.
Vegas continued its incredible run as an expansion franchise by eliminating the Winnipeg Jets eight days ago, while the Capitals finished off the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday.
If the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, it would mark the end of an improbable championship run as a first-year professional team.
A Washington victory would break a string of bad luck not only experienced by the Capitals, but by all of the teams in Washington, D.C.
Game 1 Information
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live and NBC Sports
Vegas GM McPhee Facing Off Against Team He Built
One of the most fascinating stories leading into the Stanley Cup final is the success Vegas general manager George McPhee experienced with both teams.
McPhee built the Golden Knights into the monster they are by manipulating the expansion draft to his team's advantage and building a squad full of veterans hungry to prove their worth in the NHL.
The successful strategy differs from the organic build from within McPhee used when he was in Washington.
Starting with Alexander Ovechkin in 2004, McPhee drafted twelve players that made a postseason appearance for the Capitals in 2018, per Sportsnet Stats:
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Current #GoldenKnights & former #ALLCAPS GM George McPhee's handprints are all over both #StanleyCup finalists 12 players that have appeared for Washington this postseason were drafted by McPhee https://t.co/AZtNaEmMIj
In addition to Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby and Evgeny Kuznetsov are key contributors to Washington's postseason run who were selected by McPhee.
As you'd imagine, McPhee's situation is unique, as he's the first general manager in the expansion era, and second in league history, to face his former team in the Stanley Cup final, per NHL PR:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
George McPhee is the first GM in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) and just the second in League history to face a former team of which he was GM in the #StanleyCup Final (also Tommy Gorman w/ MTL vs. CHI). #NHLStats https://t.co/6Qfj0jrKNv
It's certainly an interesting situation, but McPhee's loyalties stand with Vegas now, and although he'd be proud to see some of his former draft picks in Washington win, he'd be happier if the franchise he built from nothing wins the championship in its first year of existence.
Both Teams Possess Little Championship Experience
When the series begins Monday, only two past Stanley Cup champions will be on the ice.
Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik are only the players who've hoisted the Stanley Cup on both rosters, per NHL PR:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Only two players from either the @GoldenKnights or @Capitals have won the #StanleyCup: Marc-Andre Fleury won three times with Pittsburgh (2009, 2016, 2017), including once while playing with Washington's Brooks Orpik (2009). #NHLStats https://t.co/FHjdaXNnS0 https://t.co/1nJUNvxqDl
Fleury's past is well documented, as he won three titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins before he was left unprotected in the expansion draft.
Pittsburgh's loss turned into Vegas' gain, as Fleury was phenomenal in between the pipes for the Golden Knights in the first three rounds of the postseason.
Orpik was a part of the first Pittsburgh team in the Sidney Crosby era to win the Stanley Cup, as he was teammates with Fleury in 2009.
Outside of the one past champion on each side, there's little Stanley Cup final experience, which could make for an electric seven-game series, as the hungry collection of players go all out to achieve hockey's top honor.
Washington left winger Alexander Ovechkin is the most talented player on the two rosters, and he is arguably the hungriest, as he searches for the elusive trophy he's wanted since joining the NHL in 2004.
While it might not show on the ice, expect Fleury and Orpik to provide their respective sides with an extra dose of experience, as they help them push through whatever difficulties the pressure-packed series throws at them.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Ovechkin Jokes Putin Wished Him Luck Ahead of Stanley Cup Final