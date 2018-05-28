Mexico vs. England: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The top spot in Group A and a ticket for the knockout stages will be on the line during Tuesday's Toulon Tournament action, as Mexico take on defending champions England.

Both teams won their first match, setting up a scenario in which the winner is almost guaranteed to finish first in the group. All group winners―as well as the best second-placed team―will advance to the next round.

On paper, England have the advantage in depth and talent, but the Three Lions were far from convincing in their narrow 2-1 win over China.

Group A Schedule

Tuesday, May 29

China vs. Qatar (4 p.m. BST)

Mexico Vs Engand (6:30 p.m. BST)

Friday, June 1

China vs. Mexico (4 p.m. BST)

England vs. Qatar (6:30 p.m. BST)

Mexico vs. England will be available for live streaming via FreeSports TVPlayer in the UK.

England needed a late red card for China and a last-minute goal from Tammy Abraham―that may have been scored from an offside position―to start their title defense off with a win against a team they were always expected to beat.

Yan Dinghao gave the Chinese a shock lead with a great header and England were very wasteful in front of goal, setting up a tense second half.

Dael Fry scored the equaliser and the match seemed destined to end in a draw, until the red card opened up space for the Three Lions to exploit. Here's a look at Abraham's winner:

Like England, Mexico's team is lacking the very best under-21 players due to their involvement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. That doesn't mean there's a lack of talent in El Tri's side, however, and some of their brightest prospects were on point in the win over Qatar.

Diego Lainez is just 17 years old but has already drawn comparisons to Barcelona's Lionel Messi for his diminutive stature and scoring potential. England know the youngster well―he scored in last year's meeting at the U17 World Cup, where the Three Lions won 3-2.

Eduardo Aguirre bagged two goals against Qatar. Like Lainez, he's a highly touted 17-year-old making the step up in international competition, and the early signs are positive.

While China's forwards didn't present a major threat, Mexico will punish England if they're as wasteful in front of goal as they were in their opener. You'd expect better from the likes of Abraham, Adam Armstrong and Tom Davies, who are all regarded as stars of the future.

With so much attacking firepower on the pitch, this could well turn into a straight shootout―something neutral fans surely won't mind.

Prediction: Mexico 2-2 England