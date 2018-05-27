Mo Salah Says He's a 'Fighter' and 'Confident' for World Cup 'Despite the Odds'

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to express his belief he'll be fit to play for Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The former AS Roma man admitted the odds are not in his favour, but he believes he'll return in time, nonetheless:

Egypt will start their World Cup on June 15 against Uruguay.

Salah was forced to leave the pitch during the first half of the final after landing on his shoulder in a tussle with Sergio Ramos. Real Madrid would go on to win 3-1.

The initial assessment of the injury was bad, with most assuming he would miss out on the World Cup entirely. Manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update after the contest:

There's a lot more positivity in Egypt, however, with several sources claiming Salah will feature in the tournament, and could even be fit in time for the opener.

Per Luke McBride of Kingfut.com, a close friend of Salah named Aly Mazhar set the timetable for his return at two to three weeks. Khaled Abd Elaziz, the Egyptian minister for sports, had a similar message, per AS' Ivan Cordovilla.

Mazhar said on Facebook scans revealed a strain on the shoulder ligaments. Abd Elaziz also made his statement on Facebook, but his post came immediately after the final, so it cannot have been based on actual medical info.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal first season with the Reds and played a key role in Egypt's qualification for the World Cup, including scoring the winning goal against Congo in the final minutes.