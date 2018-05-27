Report: Real Madrid, Manchester City Interested in PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's reported Financial Fair Play issues have reignited transfer speculation regarding their biggest stars, with the latest rumours linking Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with moves to Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reported City would be more interested in Mbappe, who played for Les Parisiens on loan this season. According to Brennan, there are suggestions the Ligue 1 champions could not afford to complete a permanent deal.

The Times' Duncan Castles went one step further, reporting Les Parisiens will "sacrifice" Mbappe over selling Neymar, linking Real with both.

The speculation comes days after RMC (via Get French Football News) reported PSG will be hit with sanctions for breaking FFP regulations:

The club went on a massive spending spree last summer, signing Neymar for a world-record transfer fee over €200 million and adding Mbappe from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco as well. In order to circumvent FFP, that deal was structured as a loan with an obligatory option to buy, and per Brennan, the total deal will still cost well over €100 million.

Castles' suggestion Mbappe could be on the chopping block was swiftly dismissed by French football insiders, who scoffed at the idea:

Neymar's situation is more intriguing, however. Per Brennan, he's been linked with Real Madrid for some time now, and he made headlines earlier this week by expressing his desire to work with City boss Pep Guardiola, who left Barcelona before he joined the Blaugrana.

PSG will likely try to sell a handful of other players first if forced to by UEFA's sanctions, but given Neymar's huge value and the big transfer fee he would bring in, a simple sale of the Brazilian could be enough to break even again.

FFP sanctions tend to be light for first-time offenders. Manchester City received a conditional fine and transfer cap in 2014, while UEFA also cut their squad size for the Champions League from 25 to 21 players, per the Guardian's Owen Gibson.