Indy 500 Live Stream 2018: Viewing Info for Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet drives during Carb Day for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
On Sunday, we'll once again have an answer to one of racing's best questions: Who will get to drink the celebratory bottle of milk at the Indianapolis 500?

To ensure you don't miss that moment, or any other on Sunday, we'll take a look at the viewing schedule below for the 102nd running of the race, along with the race order and some storylines from Sunday.

               

Race Information

When: 12:21 p.m. ET on Sunday

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Watch: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

                

Race Order

Row 1

  • 1. Ed Carpenter 
  • 2. Simon Pagenaud 
  • 3. Will Power 

Row 2

  • 4. Josef Newgarden
  • 5. Sebastien Bourdais
  • 6. Spencer Pigot

Row 3

Row 4

  • 10. Tony Kanaan
  • 11. Matheus Leist
  • 12. Marco Andretti

Row 5

  • 13. Zachary Claman De Melo
  • 14. Ryan Hunter-Reay
  • 15. Charlie Kimball

Row 6

  • 16. Takuma Sato
  • 17. Kyle Kaiser
  • 18. Robert Wickens

Row 7

  • 19. James Davison
  • 20. Max Chilton
  • 21. Carlos Munoz

Row 8

  • 22. Gabby Chaves
  • 23. Stefan Wilson
  • 24. Sage Karam

Row 9

  • 25. Zach Veach
  • 26. Oriol Servia
  • 27. JR Hildebrand

Row 10

  • 28. Jay Howard
  • 29. Ed Jones
  • 30. Graham Rahal

Row 11

  • 31. Jack Harvey
  • 32. Alexander Rossi
  • 33. Conor Daly

            

Storylines

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Danica Patrick, driver of the #13 GoDaddy Chevrolet, practices on Carb Day for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
One of the main storylines on the day will be Danica Patrick, who will retire after the race. And Patrick took stock of her career ahead of Indianapolis during an interview with CBS News' Dana Jacobson: 

"I think all of my life I've kind of felt like you're only as good as your last race. And it's fine to live by that when you're in the middle of it, because it drives you and pushes you. But for that to really be the reality of your entire career is really silly.

"People are going to remember ... 20-some years of racing, the 13 years professionally at IndyCar and NASCAR level ... not necessarily how I did at the Indy 500 in my very last year. Unless I win."

Patrick has already made history at the Indianapolis 500, becoming the first woman to ever hold a lead at the event. She led for a total of 19, in fact, during the 2005 running of the race, during her rookie year. She finished fourth that year and has five top-10 finishes at the Indianapolis 500, including a third-place finish in 2009, the best finish for a female driver in the history of the race. 

Finishing with a win would be a storybook conclusion to her career, but the competition will be stiff. There's Helio Castroneves, a three-time winner who is seeking to join only A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the history books as a four-time winner.

Then there's Takuma Sato, the defending champ. In the first row, Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are all seeking their first triumph in the race, while Scott Dixon—in the third row with Patrick and Castroneves—is gunning for his second.

The favorite, meanwhile, is 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, who holds 8-1 odds, per Oddsshark.com.

Castroneves (10-1), Josef Newgarden (10-1) and Power (10-1) round out the favorites.

