Indy 500 Live Stream 2018: Viewing Info for Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

On Sunday, we'll once again have an answer to one of racing's best questions: Who will get to drink the celebratory bottle of milk at the Indianapolis 500?

To ensure you don't miss that moment, or any other on Sunday, we'll take a look at the viewing schedule below for the 102nd running of the race, along with the race order and some storylines from Sunday.

Race Information

When: 12:21 p.m. ET on Sunday

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Watch: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Race Order

Row 1

1. Ed Carpenter

2. Simon Pagenaud

3. Will Power

Row 2

4. Josef Newgarden



5. Sebastien Bourdais



6. Spencer Pigot



Row 3

7. Danica Patrick



Danica Patrick 8. Helio Castroneves



9. Scott Dixon



Row 4

10. Tony Kanaan

11. Matheus Leist

12. Marco Andretti



Row 5

13. Zachary Claman De Melo



De 14. Ryan Hunter-Reay



15. Charlie Kimball



Row 6

16. Takuma Sato



17. Kyle Kaiser



18. Robert Wickens



Row 7

19. James Davison



20. Max Chilton



21. Carlos Munoz



Row 8

22. Gabby Chaves



23. Stefan Wilson



24. Sage Karam



Row 9

25. Zach Veach



26. Oriol Servia



27. JR Hildebrand



Row 10

28. Jay Howard



29. Ed Jones



30. Graham Rahal



Row 11

31. Jack Harvey



32. Alexander Rossi



33. Conor Daly



Storylines

One of the main storylines on the day will be Danica Patrick, who will retire after the race. And Patrick took stock of her career ahead of Indianapolis during an interview with CBS News' Dana Jacobson:

"I think all of my life I've kind of felt like you're only as good as your last race. And it's fine to live by that when you're in the middle of it, because it drives you and pushes you. But for that to really be the reality of your entire career is really silly.

"People are going to remember ... 20-some years of racing, the 13 years professionally at IndyCar and NASCAR level ... not necessarily how I did at the Indy 500 in my very last year. Unless I win."

Patrick has already made history at the Indianapolis 500, becoming the first woman to ever hold a lead at the event. She led for a total of 19, in fact, during the 2005 running of the race, during her rookie year. She finished fourth that year and has five top-10 finishes at the Indianapolis 500, including a third-place finish in 2009, the best finish for a female driver in the history of the race.

Finishing with a win would be a storybook conclusion to her career, but the competition will be stiff. There's Helio Castroneves, a three-time winner who is seeking to join only A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the history books as a four-time winner.

Then there's Takuma Sato, the defending champ. In the first row, Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are all seeking their first triumph in the race, while Scott Dixon—in the third row with Patrick and Castroneves—is gunning for his second.

The favorite, meanwhile, is 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, who holds 8-1 odds, per Oddsshark.com.

Castroneves (10-1), Josef Newgarden (10-1) and Power (10-1) round out the favorites.