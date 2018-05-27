UFC Fight Night 130 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

What's that smell? Do you smell something? I smell some home cooking.

On the scorecards, local boy Till defeated Thompson by a comfortable margin. The scorecards read 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

"I know Stephen thinks I'm an aggressive fighter, and I am, but I'm also a calm and collected fighter," Till told broadcaster Dan Hardy in the cage after the fight. "I wanted to show him my muay thai was good. He's a phenomenal striker. ...I had to use every part of my brain to figure him out. And I couldn't. Maybe one lucky left hand maybe edged it."

Plenty of fans wanted to see Till make good in front of a raucous crowd. But those scorecards. Man, those scorecards. To claim, as two judges did, that Till won four of the five rounds is nakedly, openly false. If Liverpool wanted this to be its first and only big-league MMA card, they might have just sealed their fate. Would any top-level fighter want to face Till or any other local here?

Let's go back and take a look at the fight. I had Thompson winning, but it was very close. According to official stat keeper FightMetric, both men threw 126 significant strikes, with Till outlanding Thompson 38-30. That's not exactly a be-all and end-all strike, but it does give a flavor of how close this was.

Thompson took an early lead, peppering the body in the first two rounds. His constant lateral movement and stance-switching helped tire Till, who probably had a cardio disadvantage even more the weight-cutting issue.

For the most part, the fight was very dull. No reason to dance around that fact. Till was sucked into a "tactical" battle with Thompson, waiting on the counter opportunity that never came and consistently failing to get inside of Thompson's range. Till did the most damage between the two, mainly with a big knockdown in the final round that may have carried more psychological weight than physical.

Before we get all sad over Thompson or wonder why he isn't labeled a REAL winner here, it must be noted that Thompson brought this on himself. Thompson was an undefeated kickboxing wizard before joining the UFC. With his rangy attacks, complicated style and diverse arsenal of kicks (not to mention his friendly, All-American demeanor), he was plugged right into the machine and allowed to flourish into star status. Five knockouts in his first eight contests helped.

Even when he's not firing off spinning hook kicks, Thompson can be fun to watch. He stays on his toes and is always moving, always feinting, switching stances, keeping opponents on their back foot. It's all effortless, as if he walks down the street this way.

Lately, though, he simply hasn't been pulling the trigger. He keeps viewers on the edges of their seats, then...nothing. His recent fights epitomize anticlimax, like fireworks that fizzle in the launcher.

It happened twice with champ Tyron Woodley, then again against Masvidal, now Sunday against Till. He seems to get so caught up in tactics and mechanics, of waiting for that perfect sliver of daylight, that he forgets he's in a fight.

Not only his not an exciting style, it's not even a winning style. He's now 1-2-1 over his last four, all of which were egregiously dull.

Wonderboy might be a fitting nickname for Thompson. There's a lot to wonder about.

There's even more to wonder about with that atrocious scoring, and more questions and answers will surely come forward in the next few days.

For now, though, time to give Till some shine. He's a likable kid with a great skill set. He's clearly popular around Liverpool way. It didn't come the way he might've wanted, but here it is nonetheless. It's easily the biggest win of his career, and the roar of the crowd (a surprised roar, but still loud) won't fade in his ears anytime soon.