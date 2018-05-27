Indy 500 2018: Results, Top Finishers and Analysis from 102nd Edition of Race

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Australian Will Power rallied on the 196th lap to take the lead, and he defeated pole-sitter Ed Carpenter to win the Indianapolis 500 Sunday.

Power and the rest of the field endured a yellow flag with 12 laps to go when Tony Kanaan crashed on Lap 188, and when the green flag came out with seven laps remaining, Power had the fastest race car and was able to take advantage of two leaders having to make pit stops.

Power was 40 car lengths ahead with two turns to go, and he finished the race smoothly to clinch the victory.

The race was conducted in 92-degree heat, the hottest temperature in race history, according to the ABC broadcast.

Power started the race from the outside position of the first row, and he had finished as high as second in 2015. Power took full advantage of surprising pit stops by Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey to move into the lead, and he drove like a champion to earn the checkered flag.

The 37-year-old Power was ecstatic after the race, and he thanked owner Roger Penske and his team.

"It's the restart of my life," Power said, per Scott Horner of IndyStar.com. "P1 and 2 pitted, and I said, 'I think I'm gonna win this.' I was wondering if I was ever going to win this. I couldn't imagine winning in front of a crowd like this."

Power is the first Australian to win the Indy 500, and he has won 34 races in his career, per the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here's a look at the full results of the 2018 Indianapolis 500:

1. Will Power

2. Ed Carpenter

3. Scott Dixon

4. Alexander Rossi

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay

6. Simon Pagenaud

7. Carlos Munoz

8. Josef Newgarden

9. Robert Wickens

10. Graham Rahal

11. JR Hildebrand

12. Marco Andretti

13. Matheus Leist

14. Gabby Chaves

15. Stefan Wilson

16. Jack Harvey

17. Oriol Servia

18. Charlie Kimball

19. Zach Claman De Melo

20. Spencer Pigot

21. Conor Daly

22. Max Chilton

23. Zach Veach

24. Jay Howard

25. Tony Kanaan

26. Sage Karam

27. Helio Castroneves

28. Sebastien Bourdais

29. Kyle Kaiser

30. Danica Patrick

31. Ed Jones

32. Takuma Sato

33. James Davison

Danica Patrick, making her last start before retiring from racing, crashed in Turn 2 of Lap 68, bringing her race and her career to a halt. After a brief medical exam revealed that she was fine, she admitted her disappointment with the way the race ended.

"It's an entire career. But what really launched it was this, so it's both of them. I've had a lot of good fortune here and did still have some this month, it just didn't come on race day. But we had some good moments," Patrick said during an on-camera interview with ABC (h/t ESPN.com).

Helio Castroneves also saw his dreams of getting his fourth Indy 500 title end abruptly when he crashed on Lap 146. Castroneves was hoping to join A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser as a four-time winner of the classic race. Castroneves has had nine unsuccessful attempts since winning his third championship.

Takuma Sato, who won last year's race, was involved in a crash with James Davison early in the race, and both drivers went out of the race. Davison's car was moving considerably slower than the rest of the cars in the field, and Sato was unable to avoid the mishap.