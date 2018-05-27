2018 NBA Draft: 1st-Round Order and Top 2-Way Prospects

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

An excellent two-way NBA draft prospect can change the fortunes of an entire franchise. For example, the San Antonio Spurs traded for Kawhi Leonard in the 2011 NBA draft, and he proceeded to play a big part on a team that was one game away from winning an NBA title in 2013 and accomplished that feat in 2014. Leonard is also a two-time All-NBA First Team member.

In that same draft, the Warriors took shooting guard Klay Thompson, a four-time All-Star who has been part of a core that has made the NBA Finals three times and won it twice.

Here's a look at some of the top two-way prospects in this year's draft, along with where they may wind up. Furthermore, you take take a look at the first-round order below.

NBA Draft: 1st-Round Order

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards



16. Phoenix Suns (originally via Miami Heat)



17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks



20. Minnesota Timberwolves (originally via Oklahoma City Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz



22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers



24. Portland Trail Blazers



25. Los Angeles Lakers (originally via Cleveland Cavaliers)



26. Philadelphia 76ers



27. Boston Celtics



28. Golden State Warriors



29. Brooklyn Nets (originally via Toronto Raptors)



30. Atlanta Hawks (originally via Houston Rockets)

Top 2-Way Prospects

Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer noted the following on Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a chance to be the best big man in the 2018 NBA draft. He’s certainly the best two-way player of the bunch right now, better defensively than Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III and better offensively than Mohamed Bamba. Jackson fits the new prototype for NBA centers: He knocks down 3s, protects the rim, and defends the 3-point line.

Jackson averaged 3.0 blocks per game, and he also made 39.6 percent of his three-pointers. His versatility on both ends is going to be coveted by many teams at the top of the draft, and the guess here is that he ends up as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has experienced too much turnover in the frontcourt since the Al Horford era ended in 2016. The Paul Millsap-Dwight Howard partnership lasted just one year, and then the team rotated forwards and centers down low during a rebuilding season in 2017-18.

John Collins, the team's 2017 first-round pick, should be a mainstay in the team's frontcourt for a while, but he needs someone else to partner with down low. That player could be Jackson, who could help alleviate the Hawks' offensive and defensive needs (the team finished 26th and 21st in efficiency on those ends, respectively) while providing the Hawks with long-term consistency in the paint.

Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

Aran Smith of NBADraft.net called Villanova wing Mikal Bridges a "prototypical 3-and-D wing for the next level" and a "guard/forward with elite length, athleticism and skill set."

Bridges' three-point shooting has drastically improved over the course of his collegiate career, topping out at 43.5 percent during his junior year. Bridges also accumulated 1.5 steals per game last season, which helped play a part in his team's 11th-ranked defense, per KenPom.com.

He shouldn't fall below the top 10 in the draft. Although other prospects are younger and may have higher upside, Bridges is an excellent fit for today's NBA game, with its focus on small ball, defensive versatility and three-point shooting.

Bridges would be a good addition to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 10, as the team may be losing three players (J.J. Redick, Marco Belinelli and Eryan Ilyasova) from its playoff rotation since that trio is entering free agency. He can immediately be one of the team's top reserve options and contribute 20-25 minutes per game.

Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jackson Hoy of The Stepien praised Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts on both ends, saying that he has "excellent court vision when probing the defense" and is a "disruptive on-ball defender."

At the NBA Draft Combine, Gilgeous-Alexander measured at 6'6" in shoes alongside a near seven-foot wingspan. His height and length will certainly be pluses for him from the point guard position at the next level.

In addition, he also showed some promise from behind the three-point line, knocking down 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts. For the season, he averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game.

It's hard seeing the 19-year-old fall below the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 13. The Clips could certainly use a long and athletic guard to build around, as the team is undergoing a significant rebuilding process and has many gaps on the depth chart to fill for the longer term. Gilgeous-Alexander could be a piece to that puzzle.