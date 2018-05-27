Julio Jones Tells TMZ He'll Be with Falcons Forever, Rebukes Contract Rumors

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones didn't report to the team's organized team activities last week amid reports that he wants to rework his contract. But Jones made it clear he wants to remain in Atlanta long term.

"I'm not going anywhere," he told TMZ Sports on Thursday. "I love the team, I love the organization, I love everybody there. We're good."

Two weeks ago, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that Jones wanted an "update" on his contract:

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he wanted Jones to remain a Falcon for life, however.

"As I said about Matt Ryan, how I wanted him to be our quarterback for his entire career, Julio Jones will be our receiver for his entire career," he told Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "This is just a normal kind of discussion that takes place. We'll deal with it."

Head coach Dan Quinn also addressed Jones' absence from OTAs, per Jordan D. Hill of the Ledger-Enquirer:

"I was fully aware that he wasn't going to be here for the start of the offseason program, and I was also aware that he wasn't going to be here this past Monday. He's in great shape. He's spending some time this offseason working on some of the things he's not even been able to over the last offseason due to some injuries.

"We talk regularly for sure, but I wanted to make sure that I communicated with you guys on that front. I do expect him to be here certainly either at the minicamp or at the end of the offseason program."

Jones also made it clear there were no issues between himself and the team.

"Everybody wants a story right now," Jones said. "There's no story to be told. I'm just working, getting myself better. I'm just working on myself right now. That's all it is. There's no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that. It's just everybody on the outside trying to look in and destroy what we built there."

Jones, 29, has been an elite receiver throughout his career, registering 75 or more catches five times, 1,100 or more receiving yards five times and eight or more touchdowns three times.

He caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards and three scores in 2017. Pairing him with rookie wideout Calvin Ridley and veteran Mohamed Sanu should once again give Atlanta one of the scarier passing games in the NFL.