Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Says He's 'Not Close to the Reds'

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir shot down suggestions he's nearing a move to Liverpool, saying a deal with the Premier League outfit is "not close" and adding that talks with his current club are ongoing.

Fekir spoke to French television show Telefoot against recent rumours that an Anfield switch is not far away (h/t London Evening Standard): "I'm not close to the Reds. There are talks with clubs. I will take time to reflect on things."

The 24-year-old scored 18 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances this season as Lyon finished third in the French top flight, just two points below runners-up AS Monaco.

Paul Joyce of the Times indicated Thursday that Liverpool would "step up" their move for Fekir after Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, which it lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Lyon's maestro will travel with France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup next month after greatly impressing for his club this term, and it's possible his price could rocket further if he performs well in Russia.

The Reds will hope that isn't the case if they're to encounter limited competition for his signature, although the price is already likely to be high, as Squawka illustrated why he's set to draw such attention this summer:

The Daily Mail's Dominic King appeared to suggest the move for Fekir was looking positive, although he noted Liverpool should have other priorities after goalkeeper Loris Karius disappointed in the defeat to Real:

The Evening Standard also provided quotes from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who suggested to L'Equipe that there's a possibility Fekir remains at Lyon:

"We simply know that teams are interested. His agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, has told us so.

"There have been no discussions either with Nabil or with other clubs, so it's very premature. He's also hesitating about whether he wants to play in the Champions League with Lyon."

Sealing third in Ligue 1 sealed Lyon's place in next season's Champions League and may have boosted their prospects of holding on to likely their most valuable star.

Fekir said no transfer is on the horizon, although that stance could change if Liverpool intensify their hunt over the course of the summer transfer window.