Fighter Lands Faceplant Inducing Spinning Hook Kick for Scariest KO of the Year

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

A collective gasp went through the combat sports world on Saturday at Glory of Heroes 31 in Beijing when Tie Yinghua landed his first-round knockout over Singdam Kiatmuu9.

The two were feeling each other out in the early part of the first round. Neither man was getting a solid advantage.

Then, with just around one minute to go in the round, Yinghua threw a spinning hook kick that found its mark.

Kiatmuu9 collapsed to the canvas in an unconscious heap of human flesh. It was a fabulous, clean knockout that enters the discussion for KO of the Year.

Kiatmuu9 regained consciousness soon after the end of the bout and was smiling during the official decision. An incredible feat after being dispatched unceremoniously by Yinghua, but shows the content of his character as a true fighter.

Related

    Fight Night 130 Main Card Picks

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fight Night 130 Main Card Picks

    Matthew Ryder
    via Bleacher Report

    Liddell on 3rd Fight vs. Tito: 'I'm Gonna Knock His Head Off'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Liddell on 3rd Fight vs. Tito: 'I'm Gonna Knock His Head Off'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC to Investigate Diaz DV Allegations

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC to Investigate Diaz DV Allegations

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Darren Till Misses Weight for UFC Liverpool

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Darren Till Misses Weight for UFC Liverpool

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow