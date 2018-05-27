Fighter Lands Faceplant Inducing Spinning Hook Kick for Scariest KO of the Year

A collective gasp went through the combat sports world on Saturday at Glory of Heroes 31 in Beijing when Tie Yinghua landed his first-round knockout over Singdam Kiatmuu9.

The two were feeling each other out in the early part of the first round. Neither man was getting a solid advantage.

Then, with just around one minute to go in the round, Yinghua threw a spinning hook kick that found its mark.

Kiatmuu9 collapsed to the canvas in an unconscious heap of human flesh. It was a fabulous, clean knockout that enters the discussion for KO of the Year.



Kiatmuu9 regained consciousness soon after the end of the bout and was smiling during the official decision. An incredible feat after being dispatched unceremoniously by Yinghua, but shows the content of his character as a true fighter.