Chris Paul Won't Play in Game 7 vs. Warriors After Hamstring Injury

The Houston Rockets will be without one of their best players for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, as star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni shared the news prior to Monday's contest, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

"He couldn't explode," D'Antoni said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He couldn't push off it. He's just not ready. I knew it was a long shot as soon as it happened."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported it's a Grade 2 strain, an injury that kept James Harden sidelined for three weeks back in January.

Paul, 33, missed Game 6's 115-86 loss after straining his right hamstring late in Game 5. He's been useful in this series, averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.

For the season, he averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists per contest.

His 27 points were crucial in a Game 4 victory, while his 18 second-half points in Game 5 led Houston to another win and a 3-2 lead in the series. Without him in Game 6, however, the Rockets were run off the floor in the second half.

"More than anything, I feel bad for Chris," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before Game 6. "The guy's a phenomenal player and competitor and pretty much willed his team the last two games. He's just been haunted by these types of injuries in his career, and it's a shame. I hate when anybody gets hurt."

Still, Harden remained confident.

"There's no pressure. It's an opportunity, though; an opportunity that we all are excited to be a part of," Harden told reporters after Game 6. "Game 7 at our house. That's what we worked the entire regular season for is home-court advantage. We're going to come out and we're going to be ready."

It's a devastating blow for Paul, as his injury will keep him on the bench with an NBA Finals berth on the line. For a player who had never reached the conference finals before this season, sitting out the decisive Game 7 will be tough.

Eric Gordon likely will slide into the starting lineup, as he did in Game 6.