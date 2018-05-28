Portugal vs. Tunisia: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Portugal resume their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday and take on fellow finals combatants Tunisia at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Both teams will travel to Russia for next month's World Cup, and Portugal are looking to bounce back from defeat after losing 3-0 to the Netherlands in their most recent friendly in March.

The reigning European champions will be without captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he played a part in the UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Tunisia make the trip to Braga having gone undefeated in their last seven games, conceding only four times in the space of time, and an away result on Monday would provide a timely confidence boost ahead of the World Cup.

Read on for a preview of Monday's meeting, complete with all the necessary live-stream information.

Date: Monday, May 28

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)

TV Info: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Squads have started to assemble for this summer's showcase in Russia, and Portugal carry with them one of the most cosmopolitan line-ups in terms of the variety of leagues in which their stars are based.

Whereas most of Tunisia's biggest talents play in France's Ligue 1, Portugal have called their most valuable assets from the Premier League, Serie A and Primeira Liga, as Metro's Jan Hagen recently reported:

The difference in pedigree between these two nations is substantial, with many of Tunisia's players coming from the CLP-1—the country's top division—and the Professional League in Saudi Arabia.

What's more, there has been controversy after Tunisian selectors chose not to pick Zulte Waregem forward Hamdi Harbaoui, who recently expressed his disappointment at missing out, per Oluwashina Okeleji:

It's Tunisia's defence that's captured attention most in their recent history, however, and they've now kept clean sheets in each of their last three outings, including wins over Iran and Costa Rica.

And speaking of defence, Portugal will look to combine a mix of new zest with experience at centre-back when they play host to Monday's north African visitors:

After conceding three to the Netherlands two months ago, the Portuguese could do with a defensive display to be proud of, particularly considering they'll likely need to beat Spain if they want to top Group B at the World Cup.

The pressure will be on the Braga hosts to impress, while Tunisia look to continue their recent run and extend their streak to eight matches in a row unbeaten with a friendly win over big opposition.