Indy 500 Lineup 2018: Full Starting Grid and Predictions for Top Drivers

Thirty-three drivers enter the 2018 Indianapolis 500 with a chance to kiss the bricks and drink the famed milk in the winner's circle.

However, only one competitor in the group that contains six previous champions of the Indy 500 can etch their name into history.

The top contenders for Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway range from the most dominant driver on the IndyCar circuit to a three-time champion in search of yet another crown.

While the favorites will receive the most attention, and rightfully so, it has to be noted the past two Indy 500 winners were not favored to win.

Starting Grid

Row 1: Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

Row 2: Josef Newgarden, Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot

Row 3: Danica Patrick, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 4: Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist, Marco Andretti

Row 5: Zachary Claman Demelo, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Charlie Kimball

Row 6: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kaiser, Robert Wickens

Row 7: James Davison, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz

Row 8: Gabby Chaves, Stefan Wilson, Sage Karam

Row 9: Zach Veach, Oriol Servia, JR Hildebrand

Row 10: Jay Howard, Ed Jones, Graham Rahal

Row 11: Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly

Predictions for Top Drivers

Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden picked up where he ended the 2017 IndyCar series in 2018, as he holds a pair of victories and four top-10 finishes.

The 27-year-old is one of the top contenders in search of his first Borg-Warner Trophy, but he's been relatively unsuccessful at the Indy 500.

Newgarden has four finishes outside the top 15, including a 19th-placed mark from a year ago, to go along with his career-best third-placed finish in 2016 and a ninth-placed drive in 2015.

If he cashes in on his recent form Sunday, Newgarden would become the seventh Team Penske driver to capture the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1996.

Newgarden should be near the front of the pack for most of the race, as he starts on the inside of Row 2 in fourth.

As long as he stays up top and avoids trouble, Newgarden should have one of the best cars and challenge for the title.

Prediction: Second

Helio Castroneves

Helio Castroneves won three of Team Penske's six Indy 500 championships since 1996, as he made it into the winner's circle in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

Even though it's been a while since the Brazilian graced victory lane with his presence, he's been a fixture in the top 10.

Since his most recent Indy 500 triumph, Castroneves has finished outside of the top 10 just twice, with one of those being an 11th-placed mark.

Castroneves came close to winning a year ago, as he took second behind first-time winner Takuma Sato.

Given all of the achievements he's earned at the Indy 500, it will come as no surprise to see Castroneves near or at the front of the pack.

When the final 20-25 laps come around, look for Castroneves to use his wealth of experience to pull off riskier moves that the drivers in search of their first Indy 500 win may not be willing to try.

Prediction: First

Alexander Rossi

It's rare to see a ton of attention paid to Row 11, but that's what Alexander Rossi brings to the 32nd starting position as a past champion.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner is looking to reverse his poor week in Indianapolis by charging up the field and making a statement early in the race.

Just like Newgarden, the 26-year-old is in terrific form, as the Californian holds four top-five finishes this season, with three of them being in the top three.

Rossi won the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, which was the third race on the IndyCar series calendar, and he has a victory from Watkins Glen in his possession from the end of the 2017 campaign.

Previous results suggest Rossi finds a way to put it together and contend at the Indy 500, which will only be a good thing for the sport, as yet another dramatic finish is expected.

Prediction: Fourth

Statistics obtained from IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com.