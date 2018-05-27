Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Odds: Golden State Opens as 5-Point Favorite

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets may have home-court advantage, but they will enter Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals as underdogs to the star-studded Golden State Warriors.

According to OddsShark, Golden State is a five-point favorite for Monday night's winner-take-all showdown.

Houston (65-17) earned the No. 1 seed by posting the best record in the NBA during the regular season, also going a league-leading 34-7 at home. They are 7-2 at the Toyota Center this postseason, having lost Game 1 to Golden State while winning Games 2 and 5.

Even though they finished seven games above the Warriors in the regular season, the Rockets are underdogs for several reasons. For starters, they are facing the defending champions, who trot out four All-Stars and two former NBA MVPs. Not only that, but it's unclear if Chris Paul—who missed Game 6 with a hamstring injury—will be able to play on Monday.

The road to the Finals physically goes through Houston, but Vegas has it going through the Warriors.