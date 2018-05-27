Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Odds: Golden State Opens as 5-Point Favorite

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets may have home-court advantage, but they will enter Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals as underdogs to the star-studded Golden State Warriors.

According to OddsShark, Golden State is a five-point favorite for Monday night's winner-take-all showdown.

Houston (65-17) earned the No. 1 seed by posting the best record in the NBA during the regular season, also going a league-leading 34-7 at home. They are 7-2 at the Toyota Center this postseason, having lost Game 1 to Golden State while winning Games 2 and 5.

Even though they finished seven games above the Warriors in the regular season, the Rockets are underdogs for several reasons. For starters, they are facing the defending champions, who trot out four All-Stars and two former NBA MVPs. Not only that, but it's unclear if Chris Paul—who missed Game 6 with a hamstring injury—will be able to play on Monday.

The road to the Finals physically goes through Houston, but Vegas has it going through the Warriors.

Related

    Warriors Step Up for Biggest Challenge Yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Step Up for Biggest Challenge Yet

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CP3 Not Likely to Play in Game 7 with Hamstring Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Not Likely to Play in Game 7 with Hamstring Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Both Conf. Finals Reach Gm 7 for 1st Time Since 1979

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Both Conf. Finals Reach Gm 7 for 1st Time Since 1979

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Planning on Iguodala Not Playing in Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Planning on Iguodala Not Playing in Game 7

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report