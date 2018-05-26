Watch Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Ignite Warriors Rout to Force Game 7

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors fell behind by as many as 17 points early on in Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, but they managed to rally past the Houston Rockets behind the hot-shooting of the Splash Bros.

Klay Thompson (35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, nine three-pointers) and Stephen Curry (29 points on 12-of-23 shooting, five treys) caught fire in the second half to lead the Warriors to a 115-86 victory at Oracle Arena.

Golden State faced elimination, but with the Splash Bros leading the way, the Warriors managed to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston Monday night.