Watch Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Ignite Warriors Rout to Force Game 7

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

The Golden State Warriors fell behind by as many as 17 points early on in Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, but they managed to rally past the Houston Rockets behind the hot-shooting of the Splash Bros.

Klay Thompson (35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, nine three-pointers) and Stephen Curry (29 points on 12-of-23 shooting, five treys) caught fire in the second half to lead the Warriors to a 115-86 victory at Oracle Arena.

Golden State faced elimination, but with the Splash Bros leading the way, the Warriors managed to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston Monday night.

