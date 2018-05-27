2018 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions, Pro Comparisons for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA mock draft season runs parallel to the end of the NBA playoffs. Fans of four NBA teams are still on the edges of their seats as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals go to deciding seventh games, but 26 other fanbases may be more concerned with how their teams will improve in the draft and free agency.

Here's a look at a new mock draft, as well as a deeper dive on four elite frontcourt prospects, including some pro comparisons from around the internet.

NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Arizona C Deandre Ayton



2. Sacramento Kings: Duke F Marvin Bagley III



3. Atlanta Hawks: Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Real Madrid G Luka Doncic

5. Dallas Mavericks: Texas C Mohamed Bamba



6. Orlando Magic: Missouri F Michael Porter Jr.

7. Chicago Bulls: Duke F Wendell Carter

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets and Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

9. New York Knicks: Alabama G Collin Sexton

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers and Suns): Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

11. Charlotte Hornets: Michigan State F Miles Bridges

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Texas A&M F Robert Williams



13. Los Angeles Clippers: Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

14. Denver Nuggets: Kentucky F Kevin Knox

15. Washington Wizards: Chalmette High School C Mitchell Robinson



16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): UCLA G Aaron Holiday



17. Milwaukee Bucks: Texas Tech G Zhaire Smith

18. San Antonio Spurs: Miami G Lonnie Walker



19. Atlanta Hawks: Cedevita Zagreb F Dzanan Musa

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Creighton G Khyri Thomas



21. Utah Jazz: Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop



22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Boise State G Chandler Hutchison



23. Indiana Pacers: IMG G Anfernee Simons



24. Portland Trail Blazers: Cincinnati F Jacob Evans



25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): Villanova G Jalen Brunson



26. Philadelphia 76ers: Duke G Gary Trent Jr.

27. Boston Celtics: Missouri C Jontay Porter

28. Golden State Warriors: Tulane G/F Melvin Frazier



29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Villanova G Donte DiVincenzo

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Boston College G Jerome Robinson

Deandre Ayton

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report compared Arizona center Deandre Ayton to Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, writing the following: "With similar athleticism, tools and skills to Towns, Ayton appears on track to become the NBA's next 20-and-10 center, though improving defensively are priorities for both."

There is little question as to whether Ayton can succeed offensively on the next level. He was one of the most efficient players in NCAA Division I men's basketball last year, ranking second overall only to Jock Landale of Saint Mary's. He shot 61.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three-point range, a respectable figure for a center. Ayton was also otherworldly on the boards, grabbing 11.6 per contest.

At 7'1" and 250 pounds, Ayton has the size to hang with the best centers in the league at the next level on offense. But the question is whether his defense can improve.

Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer wrote about Ayton's defense following Arizona's first-round upset loss to the University of Buffalo during the NCAA men's basketball tournament, noting the following:

"Ayton offered little defensive resistance. He couldn't keep his man in front of him, and he wasn't an effective second line of defense. He blocked only one shot...low block numbers are the biggest red flag in Ayton's statistical profile. They improved over the second half of the season from his historically poor performance in the first nine games, but he still lags far behind his peers."

That has to be a concern for the team drafting Ayton. That said, he has the physical attributes to become a solid defender, and he also has plenty of time to develop (he turns 20 in July). Ayton should end up being a top-two pick.

Marvin Bagley III

Cole Zwicker of The Stepien said the following in a scouting report of Duke forward Marvin Bagley III: "Bagley has high offensive potential as a play finisher if he plays the five in a kind of modern Amar'e Stoudemire role, but to optimize him requires a very specific ecosystem with a dynamic lead creator and defensive insulation."

Stoudemire was the post centerpiece of the Phoenix Suns during much of the Seven Seconds or Less days from 2004 to 2008 under head coach Mike D'Antoni, when the team largely led the league in points per game and pace. He was an exciting, high-energy player on the most exciting team in basketball, averaging 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in those four years.

Bagley was also a nightly 20-10 threat. In fact, he surpassed both totals more often than not en route to posting 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Duke didn't play at the fastest tempo in NCAA Division I men's hoops, but it pushed the ball faster than most last year, ranking 93rd out of 351 teams in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.com.

Like Stoudemire, he is also an energetic player who can get the crowd going with powerful dunks. However, Stoudemire had two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash throwing him the ball, and as Zwicker noted, Bagley could use a "dynamic lead creator" to maximize his potential.

He may not have that type of player to run with in the top part of the lottery, where Bagley is projected. However, he still has a ton of potential and could end up being a perennial All-Star.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Tjarks provided the following compliments and comparisons for Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:

"Jackson projects as an elite shooter and shot blocker, and there's no obvious comparison to make for him at the next level. He's a hybrid of Serge Ibaka and Myles Turner. Ayton, Bagley, and Bamba may jump off the screen more when you watch them play, but Jackson is the closest thing to a 3-and-D unicorn in this draft."

Jackson didn't shoot often in his one year in school (6.6 field-goal attempts per game), but he made his efforts count, hitting 51.3 percent of them overall and 39.6 percent of his threes, which is an excellent mark for a 6'11" big man.

However, Jackson's most remarkable accomplishment while playing for MSU was his shot-blocking rate; despite playing just 21.8 minutes per game, Jackson still managed to play 3.0 shots on average. In other words, Jackson blocked a shot roughly once every seven minutes he was on the court.

Jackson seems like an excellent fit for today's game, where many big men can step out and shoot the three in addition to playing solid defense. He shouldn't slip past the top five.

Mohamed Bamba

NBADraft.net compared Texas center Mohamed Bamba to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and the comparisons are easy to spot. Both big men are elite shot-blockers, with Bamba swatting 3.7 per game in his lone year at school and Gobert amassing no fewer than 2.2 blocks per game in any of the past four seasons.

Both players also have extraordinarily long wingspans: Bamba's measured at 7'10" at the NBA Draft Combine, which was three inches longer than the next-closest player measured in 2018. Per DraftExpress, Gobert's wingspan is just over an inch shorter. Gobert is a bit taller at 7'2", Bamba is a touch under 7'0", and both players should be dominant defensive presences for years to come in the NBA.

On the flip side, both have limited offensive skill sets. Gobert sticks around the rim, largely for dunks and putbacks. Bamba has tried to expand his game outside of the paint, but results have been mixed. He made just 27.5 percent of his three-pointers last year.

That being said, Bamba has plenty of time to develop his outside jumper, and both he and Gobert are excellent defensive presences. The positives outweigh the negatives in their games.