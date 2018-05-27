French Open 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Replay for Sunday's Draw

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal is back at his favorite Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and he is the No. 1 seed on the men's side of the draw.

Serena Williams is playing in her first major championship since giving birth to her first child last year, but she is unseeded in the women's half of the tournament.

Nadal has won 16 major championships, and as he tries to win the French Open once again, he will not have to contend with Roger Federer or Andy Murray. The Spaniard is the defending champion, and his victory in Paris last year was his 10th championship at Roland-Garros.

The champion is coming off a victory in the Italian Open, but he does not think winning in Rome will give him the advantage of momentum in Paris. Nadal said they are two different surfaces and that it's about executing and playing well in France.

"Conditions in Paris are completely different," he said, per Jonathan Jurejko of BBC Sport. "I don't believe that what happened, even if I lost—even with the victory—creates a big impact about what can happen in Paris."

This is the second consecutive year the 36-year-old Federer has opted out of playing in Paris. He has talked about needing to make intelligent scheduling decisions, and he has just one French Open title in his career. The idea of facing Nadal on clay does not seem to appeal to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

On the men's side, the top match on Sunday's schedule features the second-seeded Alexander Zverev and the unseeded Ricardas Berankis. That contest is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

2018 French Open TV Schedule

Dates: May 27-June 10

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Coverage Schedule

All Times ET

1st Four Rounds (May 27-June 4)

5 a.m.-3 p.m.

Quarterfinals (June 5 & 6)

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Semifinals

June 7: Women's semifinals (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

June 8: Men's semifinals (6 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Women's Final (June 9)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men's Final (June 10)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Williams has started slowly since returning to competition, playing in just four tournaments prior to the French Open.

She is pursuing her fourth French Open title, but her Women's Tennis Association ranking has plummeted to 453rd during her absence.

Her first match comes against unseeded Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Simona Halep is the No. 1 seed at the French Open, while Caroline Wozniacki is the No. 2 seed. Halep will open her tournament against American Alison Riske, while Wozniacki will face American Danielle Collins.

Halep has risen to the top of the women's rankings, but she is still looking for her first Grand Slam title. Wozniacki won her first Grand Slam title when she beat Halep in the Australian Open in January.

Elina Svitolina is a strong contender, as she is coming off a victory in the Italian Open. Jelena Ostapenko is back to defend the title she won last year, and Maria Sharapova is also playing and will garner quite a bit of interest. As will Venus Williams.

Williams, Halep and third-seeded Garbine Muguruza are on the same side of the draw, and Williams is the most dangerous unseeded player in Grand Slam history.

The fifth-seeded Ostapenko meets Kateryna Kozlova at 11:35 a.m. in the top women's match on Sunday.