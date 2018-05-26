Cristiano Ronaldo: UCL Should Rename Itself 'CR7 Champions League'May 26, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the UEFA Champions League so much that he believes it's time for the league to consider a name change.
You know, in honor of him.
Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Liverpool, 3-1, in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. Afterward, the Portuguese star had plenty to say.
B/R Football
Ronaldo: ‘I’ve won five, top scorer again. I can’t be unhappy at that.’ https://t.co/sBNaBpFOxq
"The Champions League should change its name and call itself the CR7 Champions League... I've won five, top scorer again, I can't be unhappy at that," Ronaldo said, via ESPN's Dermot Corrigan.
Saturday's victory completed Real Madrid's three-peat and gave them their fourth title in five years. Ronaldo also hoisted the trophy with Manchester United back in 2007-08.
B/R Football
Five Champions League titles: @Cristiano is a giant in Europe. https://t.co/ptRAS6qhEJ
So yeah, perhaps it is time to pay tribute to a legend.
