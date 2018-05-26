Cristiano Ronaldo: UCL Should Rename Itself 'CR7 Champions League'

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the UEFA Champions League so much that he believes it's time for the league to consider a name change.

You know, in honor of him.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Liverpool, 3-1, in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. Afterward, the Portuguese star had plenty to say.

"The Champions League should change its name and call itself the CR7 Champions League... I've won five, top scorer again, I can't be unhappy at that," Ronaldo said, via ESPN's Dermot Corrigan.

Saturday's victory completed Real Madrid's three-peat and gave them their fourth title in five years. Ronaldo also hoisted the trophy with Manchester United back in 2007-08.

So yeah, perhaps it is time to pay tribute to a legend.