The Rock, Under Armour Announce Project Rock 1 Shoe Release

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Thanks to Under Armour, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting his own signature shoe line.

Under Armour gave a glimpse of the sneakers, the UA Project Rock One, earlier this week:

The Rock gave his thoughts on the shoes on Saturday:

Knowing that the shoe line had his name on it, the wrestler was involved in the design process.

"Everything here starts with Dwayne," Under Armour vice president and creative director of footwear design Justin Howe told Footwear News' Peter Verry. "He was involved with everything from the beginning through wear testing and refinement. That really helped us find the best solution and the best performance for him specifically."

The shoe drops this Memorial Day, and the debut colorway, fittingly, is red, white and blue in honor of the United States military. The shoes will be sold for $120.