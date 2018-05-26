The Rock, Under Armour Announce Project Rock 1 Shoe Release

The Rock, Under Armour Announce Project Rock 1 Shoe ReleaseMay 26, 2018
Thanks to Under Armour, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting his own signature shoe line.
Under Armour gave a glimpse of the sneakers, the UA Project Rock One, earlier this week:
Under Armour @UnderArmour
A shoe designed for you to give it all on the last rep. @TheRock brought the power. We brought the comfort. Build the belief in the UA Project Rock One on 5/28. #WEWILL https://t.co/iKIth71J0y
The Rock gave his thoughts on the shoes on Saturday:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Here’s a breakdown of our 18month process on the development and engineering of my new signature sneaker. Pretty in depth and the quality design is second to none. Enjoy the read. @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s Drops THIS MONDAY. https://t.co/iFpwkkz42c
Knowing that the shoe line had his name on it, the wrestler was involved in the design process.
"Everything here starts with Dwayne," Under Armour vice president and creative director of footwear design Justin Howe told Footwear News' Peter Verry. "He was involved with everything from the beginning through wear testing and refinement. That really helped us find the best solution and the best performance for him specifically."
The shoe drops this Memorial Day, and the debut colorway, fittingly, is red, white and blue in honor of the United States military. The shoes will be sold for $120.
