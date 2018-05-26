Brad Stevens: Al Horford 'Outstanding' Despite Poor Stats in Game 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Al Horford only scored six points in the Boston Celtics' 109-99 Game 6 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, but head coach Brad Stevens isn't reading into the center's pedestrian numbers.

In fact, Stevens praised Horford on Saturday during a conference call with reporters.

"[Horford] was really productive in the first quarter. He was outstanding," Stevens said, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "Every time he touched the ball in the post, it felt like we scored.

"Al does not care if he's the one that's scoring; he cares that our team scores."

In addition to his series-low scoring output, Horford produced nine rebounds, four assists and a block. The Celtics were also outscored by a team-worst 14 points during his 37 minutes on the floor.

However, Horford seems to be in a spot conducive to bouncing back.

Despite the pedestrian Game 6—which was largely the product of the Cavs' decision to double-team the big man—Horford has been superb at home all postseason.

In fact, Horford leads all Celtics players in home scoring through 10 playoff games at TD Garden with 19.2 points a night on 59.2 percent shooting from the field, including 40.0 percent from three.

If Horford steadies the ship Sunday night, the Celtics will be in prime position to capture their first Eastern Conference title since 2010.