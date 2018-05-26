Rockets Raise $100K for Santa Fe Memorial Fund with Tickets to Watch Party

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Shirts are laid out for fans before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Memorial Fund after selling out all 10,000 tickets for their Game 6 watch party at Toyota Center on Saturday night, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

General manager Daryl Morey confirmed the sellout, which will benefit the victims of last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people:

The Rockets own a 3-2 edge over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

In order to avoid a Game 7 Monday in Houston, the Rockets will need to down the defending champions without Chris Paul, who will be sidelined Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

