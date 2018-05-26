Rockets Raise $100K for Santa Fe Memorial Fund with Tickets to Watch Party

Rockets Raise $100K for Santa Fe Memorial Fund with Tickets to Watch PartyMay 26, 2018
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Memorial Fund after selling out all 10,000 tickets for their Game 6 watch party at Toyota Center on Saturday night, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.
General manager Daryl Morey confirmed the sellout, which will benefit the victims of last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people:
Daryl Morey @dmorey
.@HoustonRockets watch party sold out. Respect Houston #SantaFeStrong https://t.co/sDiZq0hPwj
The Rockets own a 3-2 edge over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
In order to avoid a Game 7 Monday in Houston, the Rockets will need to down the defending champions without Chris Paul, who will be sidelined Saturday with a right hamstring strain.
Without Love, Odds Continue to Stack Against LeBron