Rockets Raise $100K for Santa Fe Memorial Fund with Tickets to Watch Party

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Memorial Fund after selling out all 10,000 tickets for their Game 6 watch party at Toyota Center on Saturday night, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

General manager Daryl Morey confirmed the sellout, which will benefit the victims of last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people:

The Rockets own a 3-2 edge over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

In order to avoid a Game 7 Monday in Houston, the Rockets will need to down the defending champions without Chris Paul, who will be sidelined Saturday with a right hamstring strain.