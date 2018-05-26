Postgame Sound from Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6

Postgame Sound from Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6May 27, 2018
The Golden State Warriors avoided elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Chris Paul-less Houston Rockets in Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.
With the series now tied and Game 7 on tap, there was plenty to talk about afterward.
Klay Thompson on Going Off in Elimination Games: "I Don't Wanna Go Home"
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"This is what we play for. When your backs are against the wall, it shows what you're made of." @KlayThompson with @daldridgetnt following the @warriors Game 6 win! https://t.co/0kDlk4mQqs
Mike D'Antoni: Rockets Will Take Their Chances in Game 7
NBA TV @NBATV
"If someone told us we got the seventh game on our home court against Golden State, would you sign up for it? Yeah, we'd sign up right there." - Mike D'Antoni after Game 6 loss #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/7paZo9M5lV
D'Antoni Credits Klay for Creating Shots
NBA TV @NBATV
"A lot of those looks were Klay Thompson." - Mike D'Antoni on what Rockets can do to slow down Warriors' core #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/VaPKPEKucg
Steve Kerr: Klay Was "Amazing" During 35-Point Eruption
NBA TV @NBATV
"Klay was amazing tonight... the guy is machine." - Steve Kerr on @KlayThompson's 35-point outing and exceptional defense in Game 6 win #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/THVsnkt89u
Kerr Says Game 6 Sums Up Warriors
NBA TV @NBATV
"Tonight was a pretty good microcosm of our team in many ways." - Steve Kerr on another critical 3Q outing and Game 6 win #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/4PS6s8sBgs
Klay Says He Was "Born For" Big Moments
NBA TV @NBATV
"I don't know if I born for it, but I definitely worked my butt to get to this point." - @KlayThompson (35 PTS) on how he steps up in big time moments #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/FKvIoUA4gP
Klay: Warriors Wanted Game 7 "So Badly"
NBA TV @NBATV
"We wanted to force a Game 7 so badly." - @KlayThompson #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/LKCXHC0xlo
Klay Says Stephen Curry "Is Built For This"
NBA TV @NBATV
"He is built for this." - @KlayThompson on @StephenCurry30's leadership #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/CtpD6ObqzK
Kevin Durant Says Klay Loves Big Moments
NBA TV @NBATV
"It just comes from him loving the game, him loving to play and loving these moments." - @KDTrey5 on @KlayThompson #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/lly6z5K0oV
Steph Talks Klay's Confidence
NBA TV @NBATV
"This is why he is who he is. He's just kind of numb to the environment." - @StephenCurry30 on @KlayThompson's composure and confidence #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/Kb7amgGYOZ
Steph Credits Kerr For Helping Him Find Rhythm in Game 6
NBA TV @NBATV
"He just told me to slow down." - @StephenCurry30 on what Steve Kerr told him after early game struggles in Game 6 #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/iYjF4Yatkr
Steph Jokes He and Durant Have Both "Blocked" 2016 Playoffs From Their Memories
NBA TV @NBATV
Reporter: What do you both remember from that 2016 game at Oklahoma City? KD: Please don't go there. I don't know. Next question. 😂😂😂 #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/dmkTDuLDb2
James Harden on Game 7 Mentality: "Nothing Changes For Us"
NBA TV @NBATV
"Nothing changes for us." - @JHarden13 on mentality and confidence level heading to Game 7 in Houston #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/qA9kMST8F9
Draymond Green Never Doubted Warriors' Ability to Come Back in Game 6
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"I never had any doubt that we could overcome that if we locked in." @Money23Green joined the #InsideTheNBA crew to talk the @warriors slow start, Game 7 and more! https://t.co/utZ46Gj9T7
Dennis Rodman Spoke to Swaggy P About Defense...In a Dream
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Swaggy P had another dream about playing defense 🤣🤣🤣 #InsideTheNBA https://t.co/xQPc7FwHbL
The series now shifts back to Houston for a winner-take-all showdown at Toyota Center on Monday night. Paul's status is unknown as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
Warriors Step Up for Biggest Challenge Yet