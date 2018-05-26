Postgame Sound from Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors avoided elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Chris Paul-less Houston Rockets in Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.

With the series now tied and Game 7 on tap, there was plenty to talk about afterward.

Klay Thompson on Going Off in Elimination Games: "I Don't Wanna Go Home"

Mike D'Antoni: Rockets Will Take Their Chances in Game 7

D'Antoni Credits Klay for Creating Shots

Steve Kerr: Klay Was "Amazing" During 35-Point Eruption

Kerr Says Game 6 Sums Up Warriors

Klay Says He Was "Born For" Big Moments

Klay: Warriors Wanted Game 7 "So Badly"

Klay Says Stephen Curry "Is Built For This"

Kevin Durant Says Klay Loves Big Moments

Steph Talks Klay's Confidence

Steph Credits Kerr For Helping Him Find Rhythm in Game 6

Steph Jokes He and Durant Have Both "Blocked" 2016 Playoffs From Their Memories

James Harden on Game 7 Mentality: "Nothing Changes For Us"

Draymond Green Never Doubted Warriors' Ability to Come Back in Game 6

Dennis Rodman Spoke to Swaggy P About Defense...In a Dream

The series now shifts back to Houston for a winner-take-all showdown at Toyota Center on Monday night. Paul's status is unknown as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.