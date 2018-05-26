Mo Salah Not Ruled Out of World Cup After UCL Final Shoulder Injury, Egypt Says

SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

The Egyptian Football Association confirmed forward Mohamed Salah has not been ruled out for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after departing Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid with a shoulder injury.

According to KingFut.com's Marwan Ahmed, Salah's chances of competing in the World Cup in June are "high" following an evaluation that revealed a sprain of his shoulder ligaments.

The news followed a rather ominous update from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath of The Reds' 3-1 defeat.

"It's a serious injury, a really serious injury," Klopp told reporters. "He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It's either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn't look good, that's it."

Assuming Salah is fit in time for Egypt's first World Cup appearance since 1990, he will provide a major boost after lighting up the Premier League to the tune of 32 goals and 10 assists. The 25-year-old also logged 10 goals and four assists during Liverpool's run to the UCL final.