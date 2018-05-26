Greg Bird Activated After Surgery on Ankle Injury; Ronald Torreyes Demoted

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New York Yankees activated first baseman Greg Bird from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Bird, 25, will make his 2018 debut at home Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels after he underwent surgery on his right ankle in March.

To make room for Bird on the 25-man roster, the Yankees optioned infielder Ronald Torreyes to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Bird, who will bat sixth Saturday evening, is expected to return to his starting post at first base and should further bolster the Yankees' impressive stash of power hitters. The Bronx Bombers currently lead all MLB clubs with 80 home runs, 271 RBI and a .472 slugging percentage.

"I consider Birdie an every-day player, but Tyler Austin's put himself in a position to garner some at-bats, too, especially against left-handed pitching," manager Aaron Boone said, per ABC News (h/t WTVQ). "There's probably scenarios where you could see them both in the lineup, too, on days against certain left-handed pitching as well. We have a lot of players that have earned playing time, frankly. And so we'll try and balance that the best we can."

Austin, who has spent 202 innings at first base so far this season, is hitting .231/.289/.519 with eight home runs and 23 RBI.