Chuck Liddell on 3rd Fight vs. Tito Ortiz: 'I'm Gonna Knock His Head Off'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz is trying to hype up a trilogy against Chuck Liddell, but his potential opponent is not buying all of the talk.

Mainly because he doesn't think it would be much competition.

Liddell, 48, told TMZ Sports that he would "knock Tito Ortiz's head off" if the two square off once again.

The 43-year-old Ortiz recently told TMZ Sports that a third showdown would be "the hugest fight in MMA history":

Ortiz revealed in the conversation that this fight was "100 percent" going to happen and the ball is in his opponent's court. Liddell's response appears to confirm that something is in the works.

Liddell and Ortiz have gone head-to-head twice already. Both times, Liddell walked away victorious. His first win came via knockout at UFC 47 in April 2004, and he followed that up with another knockout at UFC 66 in Dec. 2006.

Now, more than a decade later, the two fighters appear to be ready to come out of retirement to give it another go. Ortiz says he never got a fair shake against Liddell in the past, but it appears he believes the third time could be the charm.

Liddell (21-8) has not fought since June 2010, having lost five of his final six bouts. Ortiz (19-12) last fought at Bellator 170 in January 2017, defeating Chael Sonnen via submission.