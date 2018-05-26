Champions League 2018: Players, Coaches React to Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League hero, Gareth Bale, has demanded more playing time on the same night the club's attacking talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, appeared to indicate his career in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the injury star attacker Mohamed Salah picked up in the first half after a challenge from Real skipper Sergio Ramos "doesn't look good."

Klopp's goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was directly at fault for two of Real's goals, offered an apology for his mistakes.

Both Ronaldo and Bale spoke to reporters after Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1 to win the 2018 final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday. Bale scored twice to add to Karim Benzema's opener, as Real became the first team since Bayern Munich in the 1970s to lift the trophy three seasons in a row.

It's also the club's fourth Champions League win in the last five years, with Ronaldo a key figure in every triumphant campaign. Yet the 33-year-old will have sent pulses racing with his post-match comments about his future, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Ronaldo also appeared to take a swipe at Bale when asked by BeIN Sports and Antena 3 (h/t John Cross of the Daily Mirror) if he was worried the Wales international had stolen his thunder.

He replied: "Who? Maybe the Champions League should change its name to the CR7 Champions League. Who has more Champions and more goals?"

While there has been little in the way of open talk about Ronaldo moving on recently, it's hard to argue he hasn't done all he aimed to do in Madrid. This is his fifth Champions League win, to go with the one he enjoyed while a Manchester United player in 2008.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

He's also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice. There is little left for him to achieve in Real white, even if Ronaldo questioning his future has been far from a rare occurrence in recent years.

Ramos called on Ronaldo to make his intentions and words about his future clear, according to Marca: "I suppose he will have been speaking about a summary of the season. If there is something there, he must clarify it today. He is a key piece for us. He could not be in a better place."

Unlike Ronaldo, Bale still has some detractors to win over in the Spanish capital. The player himself told BT Sport (h/t ESPN's Richard Jolly) he needs more minutes on the pitch:

That Bale doesn't start more often is frankly baffling, even if injuries have often stunted his progress at Real. Injuries aside, though, a player this gifted should get more than the 23 starts he's had in all competitions this season.

Bale has translated his limited opportunities into 20 goals across all competitions. He felt vindicated by giving manager Zinedine Zidane what he wanted in this final, per BBC Sport:

United have been linked with a move for Bale, per Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror. Based on what he produces when he's fit, Real would be wise to do all they can to keep the Welshman, especially if Ronaldo is getting itchy feet.

Zidane became the first manager in the history of the competition to win this trophy three years running, adding to last season's La Liga title.

Zidane opted not to start Bale, a subjected he avoided afterwards, while heralding the 51st-minute substitute's impact:

The decision to swap Isco for Bale in the second half looks another masterstroke from Zidane. However he does it, the 45-year-old has the Midas touch for Real in this competition.

By contrast, Klopp was understandably downbeat, particularly when he offered this grim assessment of Salah and his chances of missing the World Cup, per Callum Davis of the Daily Telegraph: "Yes. Unbelievable. It is something with the shoulder and he would've played on if he could. It doesn't look good."

The Liverpool boss also pulled no punches in his assessment of the Ramos tackle which led to the injury:

Ultimately, the manager who has lost six finals out of seven could only apologise to Liverpool's supporters:

On this occasion, Klopp found his planning undone by gaffes between the sticks. Karius made a mess of starting a move to allow Karim Benzema to score and latter tipped a shot from Bale into his net.

The 24-year-old spoke to TalkSport after the game about his regrets from the final:

Klopp offered his own sympathies to Karius, per the club's official website: "I really feel for him, nobody wants that, (but) that’s the situation. The mistakes were obvious, we don’t have to talk about that, it’s all clear; he knows it, I know it, you all know it."

Many Reds fans will likely feel Klopp has no need to be sorry after taking Liverpool to a third final in two years. Along the way, the German's teams have played some breathtaking attacking football and seem close to eventually winning major honours.