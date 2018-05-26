Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Possibly Leaving Real Madrid After UCL Win

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

With speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo possibly leaving Real Madrid peaking, the superstar isn't doing anything to stop it.

"In coming days there'll be answer about my future. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid," Ronaldo said following Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final Saturday, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN.

Ronaldo, 33, has been with Real Madrid since 2009. He won four Ballon d'Or trophies during his time with the club, including victories in 2016 and 2017.

Manu Sainz of AS reported Ronaldo is looking at a major raise in his contract to €30 million, which is an increase of €9 million from his current deal. Ronaldo's comments may just be angling for a new contract, but it'd be understandable if the club were a little hesitant.

Despite his continued brilliance, Ronaldo is approaching his mid-30s—a time when nearly every player begins showing signs of age. Ronaldo got off to a slow start during the 2017-18 campaign before returning to fine form, leading Real Madrid to a Champions League title.

The summer will determine whether that championship created enough goodwill to land Ronaldo the new contract.