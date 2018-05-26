Gareth Bale's Unreal 2018 Champions League Final Goal Sends Athletes into Frenzy

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale may not have started the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at Kiev Olympic Stadium, but by the time the match was over, the internet couldn't stop talking about him.

Bale entered the game in the 61st minute with the score tied 1-1. In the 64th minute, he gave his squad the lead with one of the best goals you will ever see:

Bale then put the game away (with some luck) in the 83rd minute:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, "Bale is the first player to score twice as a sub in a European Cup final."

The incredible two-goal effort, highlighted by a ridiculous bicycle kick, had athletes everywhere in awe (Warning: NSFW language):

With the 3-1 victory, Real Madrid completes the three-peat.

