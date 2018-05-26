Gareth Bale's Unreal 2018 Champions League Final Goal Sends Athletes into Frenzy

Gareth Bale's Unreal 2018 Champions League Final Goal Sends Athletes into FrenzyMay 26, 2018
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale may not have started the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at Kiev Olympic Stadium, but by the time the match was over, the internet couldn't stop talking about him.
Bale entered the game in the 61st minute with the score tied 1-1. In the 64th minute, he gave his squad the lead with one of the best goals you will ever see:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
ARE YOU SERIOUS! Gareth Bale scores one of the best goals you'll EVER see to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead! #UCLfinal https://t.co/SCqFozk6qx
Bale then put the game away (with some luck) in the 83rd minute:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Karius AGAIN with the mistake in net! This time he gifts Gareth Bale his second goal of the night, putting Real Madrid up 3-1. https://t.co/iZEA7RnZMr
According to ESPN Stats & Info, "Bale is the first player to score twice as a sub in a European Cup final."
The incredible two-goal effort, highlighted by a ridiculous bicycle kick, had athletes everywhere in awe (Warning: NSFW language):
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Omg Holy shit!!! That was one of the best goals I’ve ever seen OMG #HalaMadrid
Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5
Ohmyyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed 🙊🙊⚽️ @GarethBale11 #UCLfinal #madrid #bale
With the 3-1 victory, Real Madrid completes the three-peat.
