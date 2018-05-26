Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 UCL Final Goal Chance Disrupted as Fan Storms Pitch

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid was comfortably in control during the waning moments of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, but it could have added to its three-goal tally if not for a pitch invader.

Leading 3-1 with time ticking away at Kiev Olympic Stadium, Madrid had an opportunity to secure a fourth goal with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a counterattack up the right wing.

However, Ronaldo's chance was ultimately thwarted when a fan crossed onto the pitch and got within feet of the Portuguese star before security corralled him.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Once the unruly fan was escorted off the premises, Madrid watched the final seconds elapse as it put the finishing touches on a third straight Champions League title.

Los Blancos are the first club since Bayern Munich in 1974-76 to win three straight European titles.