Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 UCL Final Goal Chance Disrupted as Fan Storms Pitch

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid takes a shot as a pitch invader is tackled by security during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid was comfortably in control during the waning moments of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, but it could have added to its three-goal tally if not for a pitch invader.

Leading 3-1 with time ticking away at Kiev Olympic Stadium, Madrid had an opportunity to secure a fourth goal with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a counterattack up the right wing.

However, Ronaldo's chance was ultimately thwarted when a fan crossed onto the pitch and got within feet of the Portuguese star before security corralled him.

A pitch invader is tackled as Ronaldo (L) was closing in on goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. - Real Madrid won the game 3-1. (Photo by Pau
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Once the unruly fan was escorted off the premises, Madrid watched the final seconds elapse as it put the finishing touches on a third straight Champions League title.

Los Blancos are the first club since Bayern Munich in 1974-76 to win three straight European titles.

