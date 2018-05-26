Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 UCL Final Goal Chance Disrupted as Fan Storms Pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 UCL Final Goal Chance Disrupted as Fan Storms PitchMay 26, 2018
Real Madrid was comfortably in control during the waning moments of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, but it could have added to its three-goal tally if not for a pitch invader.
Leading 3-1 with time ticking away at Kiev Olympic Stadium, Madrid had an opportunity to secure a fourth goal with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a counterattack up the right wing.
However, Ronaldo's chance was ultimately thwarted when a fan crossed onto the pitch and got within feet of the Portuguese star before security corralled him.
Once the unruly fan was escorted off the premises, Madrid watched the final seconds elapse as it put the finishing touches on a third straight Champions League title.
Los Blancos are the first club since Bayern Munich in 1974-76 to win three straight European titles.
